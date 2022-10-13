Bomb Threat at Kyle Field Forces Aggies to Evacuate, Cancel Practice

Players and members of the Texas A&M Aggies coaching staff had to evacuate Kyle Field and the Bright Football complex Thursday due to looming dangers of a reported bomb threat, per reports from Travis Brown of The Eagle.

However, the Texas A&M University Emergency Notification Service issued an all-clear for the bomb threat at approximately 3:50 p.m. CT. Afternoon practice - which was set to begin at around 2:30 p.m. CT - was canceled due to the threat.

A&M coach Jimbo Fisher was seen arriving for practice only to be made aware of the unexpected news. Per reports, he pulled up as everyone was evacuating.

The Aggies are currently on an open week after falling 24-20 to the Alabama Crimson Tide on Saturday. A&M has not played a game at Kyle Field since defeating the 13th-ranked Miami Hurricanes 17-9 on Sept. 17.

A&M will visit the South Carolina Gamecocks on Saturday, Oct. 22.

The Aggies' next game at Kyle Field is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 29 against the Ole Miss Rebels, which would make it over a month since their last game on home turf.

