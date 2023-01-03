Longhorns Signee Johntay Cook Shades Oklahoma Under Armour Class

Texas Longhorns wide receiver signee Johntay Cook isn't afraid to speak his mind.

Just last week during the Under Armour All-American practices, Cook expressed his disdain for the Longhorns' arch-rival Oklahoma, telling reporters exactly how he felt about the Sooners.

"I don't want to lose to OU in my college career at all," Cook said. "I freaking don't like OU."

But Cook didn't stop there.

On Tuesday, Cook threw shade at the Sooners Under Armour All-American players, and publicly noted that he would take his class over Oklahoma's.

"I like my five over dat," Cook tweeted.

Cook, of course, is participating in the Under Armour All-American game himself, as a member of Team Phantom, alongside his future teammates, Derek Williams, Manny Muhammad, Cedric Baxter, and Sydir Mitchell.

And by all accounts, Cook, as well as the other Horns signees, have been dominating the proceedings in Orlando.

Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian also likes his new future No. 1 wideout.

"Electric," Sarkisian said on Longhorn Network. "This guy is a pro playing high school football... He's the guy we kind of earmarked as the country. On our board, he was the No. 1 receiver in the country. At the end of the day, I think this guy's going to come in here and have some instant impact in our program."

Cook will take the field at Camping World Stadium on Tuesday evening alongside his future Longhorn teammates, where he hopes to showcase that electricity to the nation.

And perhaps to his future rivals in Norman as well.

