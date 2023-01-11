2024 QB Trey Owens Commits to Texas

AUSTIN - Just ahead of their annual junior day event, the Texas Longhorns recorded a big win on the recruiting trail, with 2024 Cy-Fair (Cypress, TX) quarterback Trey Owens committing to the program.

Owens made his announcement on Twitter, picking the Longhorns over 10 other offers, including Baylor, Uconn, Houston, SMU, Texas Tech, Tulsa, UTSA and Washington State.

Currently listed as a three-star recruit and as one of the top-70 players in the state of Texas, Owens is now both the first quarterback and the second offensive player to commit to the Longhorns in the 2024 class.

He now joins Clear Lake (Houston, TX) wide receiver Hunter Moddon and Aledo (TX) safety Jaden Allen as the third member of the class.

This past season with Cy Fair, Owens had an outstanding individual year, winning the Texas District 17-6A offensive MVP as a junior, and completing 201 of 304 passes for 2,057 yards and 34 touchdowns, with just six interceptions

Should Owens ultimately sign with the Horns, he would become the first quarterback from the state of Texas to sign out of high school in the Steve Sarkisian era, with Quinn Ewers coming in as a transfer and Arch Manning (Louisiana) and Maalik Murphy (California) both out of state prospects.

