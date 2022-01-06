Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
NCAAF
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Texas A&M Quarterback Zach Calzada Transfers to Auburn

Former Texas A&M quarterback Zach Calzada announced Thursday he is committing to Auburn, after entering the transfer portal in December. 

Calzada tallied 2,185 yards, 17 touchdowns and nine interceptions in 10 games as a sophomore in 2021. He led Texas A&M to an upset win over Alabama in October, throwing for 285 yards and three touchdowns in the Aggies' 41–38 victory. 

Auburn will likely have a quarterback battle between Calzada and former LSU transfer TJ Finley for the starting spot in 2022. Finley started three games this season with quarterback Bo Nix out of the lineup due to injury. Nix transferred to Oregon in December

SI Recommends

The Tigers finished 6–7 in 2021, Harsin's first year with the program. Auburn has not tallied double-digit wins in any of the last four seasons. 

More College Football Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

baker-mayfield-browns
NFL

Baker Mayfield Criticizes Reporter for ‘Clickbait’ Story

Mayfield was unhappy with a story detailing friction between he and Cleveland coach Kevin Stefanski.

GENERAL_StartSit_010522
Play
Fantasy

Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 18

Taysom Hill has a plus matchup in must-win game for the Saints.

jon-taylor
Play
Fantasy

Week 18 Rankings: Flex (RB/WR/TE)

Jonathan Taylor and the Colts are still on the playoff bubble.

Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal at the net.
Play
Tennis

Rafael Nadal Reacts to Novak Djokovic's ‘Rough Situation’ Ahead of Australian Open

Here's what Nadal said about Djokovic's situation.

Tennessee Titans Jayon Brown & Rashaan Evans
Play
Fantasy

Week 18 Rankings: Team Defenses

A win against the Texans would give the Titans home-field advantage.

Bills Tyler Bass
Play
Fantasy

Week 18 Rankings: Kickers

Tyler Bass should see plenty of scoring chances against the Jets.

Travis Kelce
Play
Fantasy

Week 18 Rankings: Tight Ends

Travis Kelce and the Chiefs still have a shot at a first-round bye.

Dec 21, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp (10) celebrates after the game against the Seattle Seahawks at SoFi Stadium. The Rams defeated the Seahawks 20-10. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Play
Fantasy

Week 18 Rankings: Wide Receivers

Cooper Kupp and the Rams will look to play spoiler and push the 49ers out of postseason contention.