Texas A&M Quarterback Zach Calzada Transfers to Auburn

Former Texas A&M quarterback Zach Calzada announced Thursday he is committing to Auburn, after entering the transfer portal in December.

Calzada tallied 2,185 yards, 17 touchdowns and nine interceptions in 10 games as a sophomore in 2021. He led Texas A&M to an upset win over Alabama in October, throwing for 285 yards and three touchdowns in the Aggies' 41–38 victory.

Auburn will likely have a quarterback battle between Calzada and former LSU transfer TJ Finley for the starting spot in 2022. Finley started three games this season with quarterback Bo Nix out of the lineup due to injury. Nix transferred to Oregon in December.

The Tigers finished 6–7 in 2021, Harsin's first year with the program. Auburn has not tallied double-digit wins in any of the last four seasons.

