Texas A&M Faces "Emotional" LSU Roster In Road Finale

COLLEGE STATION -- Deep in the swamps of Louisiana lies Tiger Stadium. Nicknamed "Death Valley", former LSU coach Les Miles once told reporters it was a place dreams come to die.

Texas A&M's aspirations of its first 10-win season in the Jimbo Fisher era remain alive for now. That too could dwindle should the Aggies (8-3, 4-3 SEC) fall flat in the regular-season finale against the Tigers (5-6, 2-5 SEC) in their own backyard.

"When you play in the SEC, you have to give that team your best," defensive back Antonio Johnson said. "If you're off one day, that could be it."

The No. 14 Aggies still control their own destiny when it comes to making a New Year's Six Bowl in 2021. They need help from two rivals (Alabama & Mississippi State), but a win solidifies nine victories in Year 4 of Fisher's time in College Station.

None of that matters in the eyes of the athletic directors and boosters. What matters is how teams build off the season before. LSU is one of two examples this year that proves the SEC isn't a league of "what have you done in the past" but rather "what you do lately."

Tigers' coach Ed Orgeron will be calling the shots one last time in Baton Rouge. Two years ago, LSU hoisted its first national title since 2007 under the direction of Orgeron and former Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow.

Since then, the Tigers are 10-11, and athletic director Scott Woodward will be looking for his next head coach.

Fellow SEC standout Dan Mullen, who was hired in the same offseason as Fisher, was fired by Florida despite posting a 34-15 record.

"It's going to be very emotional, and (Ed) will have them ready to play," Fisher said at Monday at his weekly press conference. "It's going to be a great challenge for us."

The Aggies are coming off a tune-up 52-3 victory against Prairie View A&M as the final home game of the season. Seniors said their goodbye to Kyle Field with smiles and tears. Meanwhile, the second-team standouts were able to show what they're capable of should their number be called upon.

A&M knows what Tiger Stadium brings. It's not just about the talent on the field, but those who boo them coming out of the tunnel before kickoff. It's a volatile atmosphere, where the fans factor in as much as those across the line of scrimmage.

"It's very electric, very fun, great people and they love their Tigers," Fisher said of Death Valley. "It's a heck of an atmosphere...great place to play when you're home, a tough place to play when you're on the road."

Fisher knows Baton Rouge well. Working with Nick Saban and later Miles, the Aggies coach spent six seasons (2000-06) as the Tigers' offensive coordinator, helping them win a national title in 2003. It's part of the season he has remained at the height of offseason coaching rumors.

Woodward, who served as A&M's athletic director from 2016-19, played a vital role in Fisher leaving Florida State to come to join the 12th Man. Even with Fisher agreeing to terms on a new contract that will pay him $9 million in 2022, it's expected that Woodward still will test the waters and see if he can make him leave once more.

Barring a change, Fisher's return to Louisiana will be nothing more than a trip down memory lane instead of one involving a house-hunting spree.

"Hopefully (the players) have trust in me. I definitely I have it in them," Fisher said when asked about remaining at A&M for the foreseeable future. "We're developing each and every day."

Outside of a 29-19 loss to No. 10 Ole Miss, the Aggies have won five of their last six outings. The offense has found stability on the ground, the defense has only allowed more than 14 points twice.

Then again, it's LSU. It's the last hurrah for the Tigers seniors and for Orgeron inside their home away from home. Should the Tigers win, they'll be bowl eligible, keeping the roster together a tad longer.

That makes LSU dangerous with nothing lose. And don't think the Aggies aren't aware.

"It's going to be tough and challenging whenever coming out against LSU," wide receiver Jalen Preston said. "It's always tough with the crowd that they have. Just have to prepare."

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the All Aggies message board community today!

Follow AllAggies.com on Facebook and Twitter!

Want More Aggies News? Check Out The Latest In Texas A&M News Here