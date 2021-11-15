Aggies Coach Fisher Doubles Down On LSU Rumors

COLLEGE STATION -- Texas A&M's Jimbo Fisher was asked after LSU and Ed Orgeron decided to part ways following the 2021 season if he would be interested in the job. His answer was simple and to the point.

"I love being here," Fisher said in October. "This is the job I wanted, I got a great contract, I have an unbelievable chancellor, unbelievable president, unbelievable AD. We're building something"

One month later, the rumors have not stopped. Multiple reports still suggest that LSU's Scott Woodward, the former athletic director of Texas A&M, still has Fisher as the top choice to replace Orgeron.

Fisher was asked again Monday if he could guarantee that he would be in College Station for the foreseeable future. The answer took on a new twist.

"We're going to recruit an unbelievable class this year," Fisher said Monday. "I'm either the dumbest human being on God's earth who's going to recruit all these guys to A&M so I can go across over here and play against them."

The Aggies have a chance to finish with the top recruiting class of the upcoming cycle following recent commits. Perhaps the biggest name is defensive tackle Walter Nolen, the No. 2 player on SI All-American's rankings.

The Aggies also have commitments from quarterback Conner Weigman (Bridgeland), safety Bryce Anderson (West Brook), safety Deyon Bouie (Bainbridge, Ga.) and wide receiver Chris Marshall (Fort Bend Marshall).

Currently, the Aggies still are in the mix on wide receiver Evan Stewart, defensive lineman Shemar Stewart and offensive lineman Mark Nabou. They're all among the top names in the 2022 class.

"We're going to recruit a heck of a class," Fisher said.

No. 16 Texas A&M (7-3, 4-3 SEC) continues to build its talent base since Fisher arrived in 2018.

The Aggies lost starting quarterback in Haynes King in Week 2 against Colorado. Former backup Zach Calzada has been a mixed bag this season, but was able to lead A&M to an upset over No. 1 Alabama. The Aggies' had a four-game winning streak snapped Saturday at Ole Miss.

A&M can still finish with 10 wins on the season should they win out against Prairie View A&M, LSU and in its bowl game. Last season, the Aggies had their highest finish in the AP Poll (No. 4) since 1939 with a 9-1 record and an Orange Bowl victory over North Carolina.

Fisher believes the Aggies are on the rise and building something special in College Station. Despite multiple reports and his personal relationship with Woodward, Monday's comments are the latest example of his commitment to the Maroon and White.

"I want to be at A&M, I plan on being at A&M," Fisher said. "I ain't going nowhere. I don't want to be nowhere else. I love being right here. Is that clear enough?"

Kick off Saturday at Kyle Field against Prairie View A&M is set for 11 am.

