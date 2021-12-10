Two Aggies Named To Walter Camp All-American Team

The All-American Award is one of the highest honors an individual can receive. Two Texas A&M players could be leaving College Station bestowing that honor.

Offensive lineman Kenyon Green and defensive lineman DeMarvin Leal were named to the Walter Camp All-American roster for the 2021 season. Both players were named to the second-team unit at their respective positions.

Leal, a native of San Antonio, finished off his Aggie career in style. After a breakout campaign in 2020, the versatile do-it-all defender upped his numbers with 58 total tackles, 8.5 sacks, 12.5 tackles for loss, two quarterback hurries, two passes broken up, and a forced fumble.

Leal was also an All-SEC selection for his efforts in the Aggies' trenches. Earlier this month, the junior declared for the 2022 NFL Draft. According to scouts, he is a projected first-round pick that could land as high as the top 10 depending on team needs.

Green, a native of Humble, was the building block for the new A&M offensive line. The junior was the lone returning starter for the Aggies following the 9-1 2020 season and played just about every position on the unit.

Starting at right tackle to begin the season, Green played right guard and left tackle before returning to his natural left guard position from last fall. Thanks to his efforts, the Aggies flourished on the ground, ranking fourth among SEC programs in average yards per run (5.3).

Running back Isaiah Spiller finished with his second 1,000 yard season behind Green's efforts. Fellow running back Devon Achane averaged an SEC-high 7.1 yards per attempt.

Green is also expected to declare for the NFL Draft next April. He is a projected first-round selection and has graded out as one of the top offensive linemen prospects available.

Leal and Green were two of 14 SEC players to earn All-American honors on Thursday evening. Alabama's Evan Neal, Kentucky's Darian Kinnard were named to the first-team offense. Georgia's Jordan Davis and Nakobe Dean, along with Alabama's Will Anderson, were named to the first-team defense.

Alabama's Bryce Young and Jameson Williams, along with Georgia's Jamaree Salyer, Missouri's Tyler Badie and Green were named to the second-team offense. Ole Miss' Sam Williams, LSU Damone Clark, South Carolina's Jaylan Foster and Leal were all second-team defense.

The No. 25 Aggies (8-4) will face No. 17 Wake Forest (10-3) on New Year’s Eve in the Gator Bowl in Jacksonville, Fla. The Aggies could see Green, along with several other underclassmen, opt-out for the NFL Draft prior to the game.

