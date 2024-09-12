Florida Prepping For 'Salty' Texas A&M Defense
It's that time of year again in college football. Let the conference matchups begin.
This offseason, the Texas A&M Aggies have made improvements, highlighted by an entirely new coaching staff led by former A&M defensive coordinator Mike Elko.
Nobody is more aware of the improvements made by the team than Florida Gators head coach Billy Napier, who will oppose Elko's Aggies this Saturday in Florida.
Napier knows of the challenges his Gators face, especially as they're up against Texas A&M's defense, further constructed by Elko's innovative defensive mind.
"I think Coach Elko has always done a really good job on defense, he has a very extensive history of having a salty unit there, and this one is no different," Napier said in a press conference Monday. "They are very talented in all levels of the defense, a couple of marquee players in the front."
Napier also credited A&M's dynamic duo of running backs Le'Veon Moss and Amari Daniels, as well as quarterback Conner Weigman and the other offensive assets with molding Texas A&M into the fearsome team that Napier must prepare for Saturday.
"I do think the running back group on offense is talented, and the quarterback is a veteran player with a lot of arm talent, and they have a big group up front," Napier said. "They have height, length, and speed, and they do things on special teams that could cause problems for you. So, this will challenge all parts of our team."
"Much like every other week in our league, this will require us to be at our best."
The Aggies and Gators square off in "The Swamp" at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday to start SEC play.