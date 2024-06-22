Texas A&M Aggies vs. Florida Gators: Week 3 Staff Predictions
The Texas A&M Aggies will be of no shortage of offensive talent when they take on the Florida Gators in Week 3 on the road.
How they use those talents, however, will be arguably the biggest factor in whether or not they come out victorious. Finding a quick start is going to be paramount to evade the impact of the Gators’ home crowd, and slowing down some of the offensive weapons will as well.
For Florida, the most important thing will be winning the second half, as the Aggies will likely be unable to rally without much production in the latter two quarters. However it shakes out, however, both teams should be in for a tough matchup — making for some good football.
Here are Texas A&M On SI’s staff predictions:
Matt Galatzan, Publisher
Elko's first SEC road test as head coach is a tough one to call. If DJ Lagway is the starter and lives up to the hype, the Gators will be dangerous. We give the Aggies the edge here due to their experience under center with Conner Weigman, and their dynamic rushing attack.
Texas A&M 34
Florida 24
Aaron Raley, Staff Writer
I believe the Aggies will go through quite a battle in their first road game of the year in Gainesville. Both of these teams have hit the reset button on their programs and are looking to improve on respectively dismal 2023 campaigns.
That being said, I think the A&M defense will be just enough to get them a win against Florida and hopefully improve to 3-0 on the year.
Texas A&M 28
Florida 24
Matt Guzman, Columnist
The Aggies will be coming off of what should be a penciled-down victory over McNeese State. Embarking on their first road trip of the season won’t be a cake walk, but ideally, the momentum they gained in the first two weeks will be enough to rally them to a victory in The Swamp. Texas A&M might not get out to the fast start they’d hoped for, but I believe they’ll recover and find itself.
Put me down for an Aggies win and a perfect 3-0 start.
Texas A&M 21
Florida 13