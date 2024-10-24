Texas A&M Aggies' Bryce Anderson 'Putting Pressure' On Himself vs. LSU
The Texas A&M Aggies are facing arguably their toughest test of the season in the LSU Tigers, and while the stakes are high, there isn't a player more excited for the matchup than Bryce Anderson.
“Pretty much all of my family on my dad’s side is from Louisiana," the defensive back explained. "This game means a whole lot to me."
For the Aggies, a win over LSU would propel them into true contention for the SEC. They already hold the top seed, but the jury is still out on whether they'll be able to keep it. As for Anderson, he's looking for a game that will ensure the Aggies' perfect record.
In fact, he's treating it like his responsibility.
“I’m putting pressure on myself to put the top on coverage and not let them do what we want to do," Anderson said. "We’re going to have to go out and cover those guys.”
"Those guys," meaning the Tigers' top-notch receiving corps. On the season, a trio of Kyren Lacy, Aaron Anderson and Mason Taylor have made up a large portion of LSU's air attack.
Lacy and Anderson have nine combined touchdowns, while all three have recorded more than 30 receptions through seven games.
Taylor, especially, caught the attention of Aggies coach Mike Elko.
“They have a clearly established No. 1," the coach said. "but they also have three other people, including a tight end, that can flat-out beat you if you don’t pay attention to them.”
If the Aggies have any hopes of standing tall at Kyle Field and securing a home victory, they'll certainly be needing to pay plenty of attention. Facing a strong offense spearheaded by a "special" quarterback and dangerous receiving corps isn't an easy task — especially not when it's new.
"Their receiving corps, as a group, is the best receiving corps we’ve seen all season," Anderson said.
But difficult challenge or not, Anderson and the Aggies are ready for it. Kyle Field will be blacked out, and Texas A&M will look to silence its visitors.
“Night games at Kyle Field are always electric," Anderson said. "This is going to be even more electric knowing what the atmosphere is going to be like and how much the game is going to mean.”
