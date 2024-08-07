Texas A&M Aggies Coach Mike Elko Speaks Talks Fall Camp & Use of Sideline Technology
Mike Elko started his second fall press conference the way you would expect it to go, He basically said he didn't have much to report as camp just started. He opened the floor to questions that brought Elko into his comfort zone, It also gave him time to discuss the issues that were presented to him.
"We are way early in this thing, Way early," Elko said. "We are only a few practices in. We have had five good practices. We have to clean up a lot of areas. Who doesn't this time of the year, I'm excited with where we are and the progress we are making."
Elko was asked about what was happening off the field. He said there are things outside of football that they also have to concentrate on, but they are excited to be out on the grass.
The coach did light up when he spoke of defensive end Shemar Stewart. He said that Stewart is looking to go from a great player to an elite player, He said the gap is not that big, but he has a way to go,
"He has really learned how to strain to a higher level. He's tried to focus on how to take that next step to become a really productive player," Elko said. "It takes an immense amount of work to close that gap from good to great. I saw it in spring ball and he really attacked it. We have two really good defensive ends."
Elko was also asked about quarterback Conner Weigman attending the Manning Passing Academy this summer.
"When you get a chance to spend a couple of days with the Mannings, who have all quarterbacked at the elite level, whether it's Peyton, whether it's Eli or whether it's Archie," Elko said, "You also surround yourself with an unbelievable trend of quarterbacks, the best in the country. You really expose yourself to the best.
Elko then acknowledged that there were problems with the new sideline communication devices. In the spring there was not enough equipment to go around so only the quarterbacks could use it. Now, they have the full complement of devices, and they are working to adjust to the new technology.
"That's obviously a very big challenge, the sideline technology," Elko said. "We are working on our comfort level with the players that are using them. We are working on it during every period at every practice."