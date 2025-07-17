Texas A&M Coach Addresses Possibility of Bengals' First-Round Pick Returning to School
The Cincinnati Bengals are on the verge of gathering for training camp yet still have a significant unresolved issue— first-round pick Shemar Stewart still hasn't signed his rookie deal.
The 17th pick of the 2025 NFL draft, Stewart held out throughout minicamp and publicly called out the Bengals over the situation. Amid such a long holdout, rumors have been swirling that Stewart might try to return to Texas A&M and suit up for the Aggies again in 2025 instead of playing for Cincinnati— rumors that got doused in flame once it was reported Stewart was working out in College Station this summer.
On Thursday, Aggies head coach Mike Elko was asked about those rumors. He confirmed Stewart had been around the facilities but said there's "no intentions" for the former A&M pass rusher to return for 2025.
"There's no intentions of Shemar to play for the Aggies this year," Elko said to ESPN's Shae Cornette. "But Shemar has been around. He's very comfortable in our program. Really likes what we do training wise. He's been training, getting ready for his season this year with the Bengals. We wish him the best."
It would have been enormously complicated for Stewart to return to the NCAA after getting drafted in the NFL for all parties involved. ESPN's Ben Baby further reported that trying to go back to school was a "possibility" for Stewart but the preferred outcome remains signing a deal with Cincinnati. With only two days to go before rookies report to Bengals camp time seems to be running out to wrap this up.
The clock is ticking, but a return to A&M doesn't seem to be in the cards for Stewart no matter how negotiations go.