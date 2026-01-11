Texas A&M Lands Elite SEC Wide Receiver Commit

It didn't take long for Alabama wide receiver Isaiah Horton to land with head coach Mike Elko and Texas A&M football.

In fact, it was about as short a window as it gets with Horton joining Elko for an Aggies basketball game on Saturday afternoon.

Horton, alongside other transfer targets were with Elko and his staff while attending the Maroon and White's matchup with the Oklahoma Sooners, a team that Horton's previous squad had downed in the first round of the College Football Playoff.

And then, Horton made it official after that on Sunday afternoon, According to reports from CBS Sports' Matt Zenitz.

A&M was Horton's first stop and made the lasting impression needed to keep him on campus and join a young but elite receiver corps, let's take a look at what the Aggies are getting in the former Crimson Tide pass catcher.

The next KC?

Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver Isaiah Horton (1) celebrates his touchdown catch as Auburn Tigers take on Alabama Crimson Tide in the Iron Bowl at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala. on Saturday, Nov. 29, 2025. Alabama Crimson Tide leads Auburn Tigers 17-6. | Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Aggies are desperate to find the next big-target receiver after losing all-purpose phenom KC Concepcion to the 2026 NFL Draft, and Horton may just be the right guy for the job.

Star receiver Mario Craver will be returning to College Station and has the chance to share the WR1 role with the former Alabama big man. At a stout six-foot-four and 208 pounds, Horton has the game-changing size that the Aggies have been searching for through years of rather lackluster passing attack.

Horton will now be under the guidance of offensive coordinator Holmon Wiggins, who has plenty of experience shaping Alabama wide receivers into Pro Bowl selections, such as Devonta Smith and Jerry Jeudy while being an assistant coach with legendary coach Nick Saban.

In his time with the Miami Hurricanes, Horton hauled in 790 yards and six touchdowns through three years and made a name for himself with impact play after impact play. His success garnered Southeastern Conference interest, and he ultimately transferred to Alabama for his redshirt junior season.

While with the Crimson Tide's dynamic offense, Horton came in third on the team with 511 receiving yards on 42 catches. However, he set himself apart in the scoring department, leading Alabama receivers in touchdowns with a whopping eight in 2025.

Though the jury is still out on whether or not the Aggies will land nationally-coveted wide receiver Cam Coleman from Auburn, Elko and his staff are quite certain that Horton can make a splash impact as he brings his talents to Aggieland.

Entering what might be his final season in College Station, quarterback Marcel Reed is getting the resources and the playmakers necessary to get to where the Aggies want to be at the conclusion of the 2026 season.