Texas A&M Aggies Draw Rival Texas Longhorns In College Station Regional
The road to Omaha is going through Aggieland.
The No. 3 ranked Texas A&M Aggies will look to redeem their dismal SEC Tournament performance by facing off against the Grambling State Tigers, the recently crowned SWAC champions, in the first round of the NCAA Baseball Regionals on Friday.
The game will be at Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park in College Station, with the winner facing off against the winner between the Texas Longhorns and the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns, who will be playing in the same regional. The Aggies could have a chance to face the Longhorns on their home field in Aggieland. The Aggies got the best of the Longhorns earlier this year in Austin with a dominant 9-2 over their in-state rival.
The winner of the College Station Regional will go against the winner of the Santa Barbara Regional in a best-of-three series at a location that will be named later.
Texas A&M was selected as one of 16 hosts in the NCAA Regional Tournament after posting a 44-win season, including 19 wins in SEC play. Despite a rocky end of the season against LSU and Ole Miss, the Aggies found solid ground again in an exciting finale against the Arkansas Razorbacks that saw the Maroon and White finish the season with a ru- rule in their favor.
The Aggies were unable to carry that momentum into the SEC Tournament, falling to the Mississippi State Bulldogs and then the eventual champion Tennessee Volunteers by scores of 5-3 and 7-4, respectively.
The Grambling State Tigers finished the 2024 campaign 26-26, with an 18-8 conference record. The Tigers are fresh off of a SWAC Championship win in a thriller last night against Jackson State.