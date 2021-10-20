Two Aggies Named Midseason All-Americans

    • October 20, 2021
    Aggies' Kenyon Green and DeMarvin Leal Named As Midseason All-Americans By Sporting News

    Individual honors greet Aggies' players in an up-and-down season
    Individual honors are showering Aggies players this season, and Texas A&M is well represented on the Sporting News 2021 Midseason All-American team, which was recently announced.

    A duo of Aggie standouts received the honor with the Aggies posting a 5-2 overall record and showing up and No. 17 in the Associated Press Top 25 after the first seven weeks of the season.

    Earning honors from the Sporting News were junior offensive lineman Kenyon Green and junior defensive lineman DeMarvin Leal.

    Green is from Atascocita High School in Humble, Texas, and has been an important player all over the A&M offensive front. Per PFF, Green is the only FBS player to play at least 80 snaps at four different positions on the offensive line.

    At 6-foot-4, 325-pounds, Green has seen action at both tackle and guard positions in 2021 due to injuries. The Aggies are averaging 384 yards per game, including 173 rushing and 211 passing.

    Leal hails from Juston High School in San Antonio, Texas, and is an anchor on the A&M defensive which is giving up only 16.4 points per game, second in the SEC and 14th nationally.

    The 6-foot-4, 290-pound Leal leads the team with 5.5 sacks and 8.5 tackles for loss, both of which rank top five in the conference.

    For some perspective, Sporting News is one of 5 outlets used to determine consensus All-American status.

    Sporting News Midseason All-American Team

    First-team offense

    QB Kenny Pickett, Pitt
    RB Kenneth Walker III, Michigan State
    RB Bijan Robinson, Texas
    WR Chris Olave, Ohio State
    WR Drake London, USC
    TE Isaiah Likely, Coastal Carolina
    T Ikem Ekwonu, NC State
    G Kenyon Green, Texas A&M
    C Tyler Linderbaum, Iowa
    G Darian Kinnard, Kentucky
    T Evan Neal, Alabama
    ATH TreVeyon Henderson, Ohio State

    First-team defense

    DL Aidan Hutchinson, Michigan
    DL Jordan Davis, Georgia
    DL DeMarvin Leal, Texas A&M
    EDGE Nik Bonnito, Oklahoma
    LB Will Anderson Jr., Alabama
    LB Nakobe Dean, Georgia
    LB Devin Lloyd, Utah
    CB Riley Moss, Iowa
    CB Ahmad Gardner, Cincinnati
    S Kyle Hamilton, Notre Dame
    S Jaylan Foster, South Carolina

    First-team specialists

    K Gabe Brkic, Oklahoma
    P Matt Araiza, San Diego State
    RET Jayden Reed, Michigan State

