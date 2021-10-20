Two Aggies Named Midseason All-Americans

Individual honors are showering Aggies players this season, and Texas A&M is well represented on the Sporting News 2021 Midseason All-American team, which was recently announced.

A duo of Aggie standouts received the honor with the Aggies posting a 5-2 overall record and showing up and No. 17 in the Associated Press Top 25 after the first seven weeks of the season.

Earning honors from the Sporting News were junior offensive lineman Kenyon Green and junior defensive lineman DeMarvin Leal.

Green is from Atascocita High School in Humble, Texas, and has been an important player all over the A&M offensive front. Per PFF, Green is the only FBS player to play at least 80 snaps at four different positions on the offensive line.

At 6-foot-4, 325-pounds, Green has seen action at both tackle and guard positions in 2021 due to injuries. The Aggies are averaging 384 yards per game, including 173 rushing and 211 passing.

Leal hails from Juston High School in San Antonio, Texas, and is an anchor on the A&M defensive which is giving up only 16.4 points per game, second in the SEC and 14th nationally.

The 6-foot-4, 290-pound Leal leads the team with 5.5 sacks and 8.5 tackles for loss, both of which rank top five in the conference.

For some perspective, Sporting News is one of 5 outlets used to determine consensus All-American status.

Sporting News Midseason All-American Team

First-team offense

QB Kenny Pickett, Pitt

RB Kenneth Walker III, Michigan State

RB Bijan Robinson, Texas

WR Chris Olave, Ohio State

WR Drake London, USC

TE Isaiah Likely, Coastal Carolina

T Ikem Ekwonu, NC State

G Kenyon Green, Texas A&M

C Tyler Linderbaum, Iowa

G Darian Kinnard, Kentucky

T Evan Neal, Alabama

ATH TreVeyon Henderson, Ohio State

First-team defense

DL Aidan Hutchinson, Michigan

DL Jordan Davis, Georgia

DL DeMarvin Leal, Texas A&M

EDGE Nik Bonnito, Oklahoma

LB Will Anderson Jr., Alabama

LB Nakobe Dean, Georgia

LB Devin Lloyd, Utah

CB Riley Moss, Iowa

CB Ahmad Gardner, Cincinnati

S Kyle Hamilton, Notre Dame

S Jaylan Foster, South Carolina

First-team specialists

K Gabe Brkic, Oklahoma

P Matt Araiza, San Diego State

RET Jayden Reed, Michigan State

