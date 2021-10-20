Two Aggies Named Midseason All-Americans

Aggies' Kenyon Green and DeMarvin Leal Named As Midseason All-Americans By Sporting News
Individual honors are showering Aggies players this season, and Texas A&M is well represented on the Sporting News 2021 Midseason All-American team, which was recently announced.
A duo of Aggie standouts received the honor with the Aggies posting a 5-2 overall record and showing up and No. 17 in the Associated Press Top 25 after the first seven weeks of the season.
Earning honors from the Sporting News were junior offensive lineman Kenyon Green and junior defensive lineman DeMarvin Leal.
Green is from Atascocita High School in Humble, Texas, and has been an important player all over the A&M offensive front. Per PFF, Green is the only FBS player to play at least 80 snaps at four different positions on the offensive line.
At 6-foot-4, 325-pounds, Green has seen action at both tackle and guard positions in 2021 due to injuries. The Aggies are averaging 384 yards per game, including 173 rushing and 211 passing.
Leal hails from Juston High School in San Antonio, Texas, and is an anchor on the A&M defensive which is giving up only 16.4 points per game, second in the SEC and 14th nationally.
The 6-foot-4, 290-pound Leal leads the team with 5.5 sacks and 8.5 tackles for loss, both of which rank top five in the conference.
For some perspective, Sporting News is one of 5 outlets used to determine consensus All-American status.
Sporting News Midseason All-American Team
First-team offense
QB Kenny Pickett, Pitt
RB Kenneth Walker III, Michigan State
RB Bijan Robinson, Texas
WR Chris Olave, Ohio State
WR Drake London, USC
TE Isaiah Likely, Coastal Carolina
T Ikem Ekwonu, NC State
G Kenyon Green, Texas A&M
C Tyler Linderbaum, Iowa
G Darian Kinnard, Kentucky
T Evan Neal, Alabama
ATH TreVeyon Henderson, Ohio State
First-team defense
DL Aidan Hutchinson, Michigan
DL Jordan Davis, Georgia
DL DeMarvin Leal, Texas A&M
EDGE Nik Bonnito, Oklahoma
LB Will Anderson Jr., Alabama
LB Nakobe Dean, Georgia
LB Devin Lloyd, Utah
CB Riley Moss, Iowa
CB Ahmad Gardner, Cincinnati
S Kyle Hamilton, Notre Dame
S Jaylan Foster, South Carolina
First-team specialists
K Gabe Brkic, Oklahoma
P Matt Araiza, San Diego State
RET Jayden Reed, Michigan State
