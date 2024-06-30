Texas A&M Aggies Players React to Hiring of Michael Earley As New Head Baseball Coach
Call off the search party, Michael Earley is coming home.
The Texas A&M Aggies ended their search for Jim Schlossnagle's replacement by hiring hitting coach Michael Earley to take over head coaching duties, according to reports from the Houston Chronicle.
Earley first joined A&M in 2022, the same year as Schlossnagle, and the Aggie offense has seen a significant boost in production from the bats, which saw the Aggies hit over 300 home runs in his three seasons with the team. The 420 extra-base hits that the Aggies produced in his first two seasons was the most the team put together in a pair of seasons in almost 15 years.
This announcement comes less than a week after it was revealed that Earley, along with pitching coach Max Weiner and third base coach Nolan Cain would also be heading to the University of Texas coaching staff alongside Jim Schlossnagle.
Many Aggies, old and new, have praised the hire, crediting athletic director Trev Alberts with making the right call.
TexAgs analyst Ryan Brauninger on X (formerly Twitter), posted reactions from many Aggies on the hire of Earley - each of whom gave rave reviews.
Dylan Rock: "I think Trev Alberts made the best decision for our program. His track record of leading dominant offenses is more than impressive."
Troy Claunch: "I couldn't be more excited for Earley and his family. He is one of the greatest baseball minds I have ever been around and a coach players absolutely love playing for."
Jordan Thompson: "A great day for Aggie baseball. I am excited for Mike, his family, and the 12th Man. Mike is the right guy to lead the program moving forward building on the foundation that was laid three years ago."
Brett Minnich: "The impact he made on me was second to none. Both on and off the field he cares about you as a person and intentionally builds those relationships. Nobody deserves it more than this guy because of his dedication to being great."
Ryan Targac: "I couldn’t think of anyone more deserving. I have no doubt in his ability because I’ve seen it with my own eyes and in the eyes of others. He’s made an impact on me not just as a player, but as a person as well."
Austin Bost: "Michael Earley is the man for the job. Couldn’t be more excited for him and his family. I know he is going to do amazing things for the Aggies. He is an awesome coach and an even better person. I know he will make the 12th Man proud!"
Current Aggie pitcher Chris Cortez retweeted TexAgs' announcement of the hire, with a quote saying, "Now this is elite!"
Travis Chestnut and Hayden Schott both released tweets pleading for the NCAA to approve their additional year of eligibility in hopes of playing one more year under Earley's tutelage.
After a tumultuous offseason start to the Aggie baseball team, it seems that a massive turnaround has begun.