Texas A&M Aggies Post Spring Football Depth Chart Predictions: Offense
The Texas A&M Aggies finished up their version of spring football last month, and Mother Nature made for an interesting Maroon-White game.
New head coach Mike Elko and crew are ready for a new beginning in Aggieland, which will be highlighted by the opening game against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, and the season finale against the Texas Longhorns which will be the first "Lone Star Showdown" since 2011.
Four Aggies were drafted in this year's NFL draft, but they included key pieces from both sides of the ball, including Edgerrin Cooper, Ainias Smith, and McKinnley Jackson. It was pleasant to see players stand out as these holes in the team look to be filled.
So how will the Aggies look when they take on the Irish in Kyle Field?
After spring ball observations, here's our take on what that the offense will look like:
Quarterback: Conner Weigman, Jaylen Henderson, Marcel Reed
Conner Weigman was on his way to the best season an Aggie has seen since some guy by the name of Johnny Manziel was roaming around College Station, but a win against Auburn in week 4 also saw an injury that sidelined Weigman for the remainder of the season. After Max Johnson suffered broken ribs against Ole Miss, the torch was handed to Jaylen Henderson who led the team to the end of the season.
Well, almost.
On the very first play in the Texas Bowl against Oklahoma State, Henderson was helped off the field with his arm in an air cast. Enter Marcel Reed, who would help the Aggies put up a fight against the Cowboys but fell short 31-23. Collin Klein's offensive scheme might technically align more with Henderson's style of play, but Weigman's is the starter. And barring a disaster of some sort, that won't change before Week 1.
Running back: Le'Veon Moss, Amari Daniels, Reuben Owens
Texas A&M saw the running game take a step back last year, with De'Von Achane being drafted by the Dolphins in the NFL Draft. Moss and Daniels did a stellar job in filling the large shoes in A&M's backfield. Moss relied on speed and was more of a receiving threat.
Daniels was more of a power back, fighting for every yard he could get. Expect the same from both men in 2024. Owens' open field running is like no other, so expect a handful of carries from him, as well as possibly some special teams action.
Wide Receiver - X: Jahdae Walker, Micah Tease, Wesley Watson
Wide Receiver - Z: Noah Thomas, Cyrus Allen, Izaiah Williams
Wide Receiver - Slot: Moose Muhammad III, Ernest Campbell
With Ainias Smith drafted by the Eagles and Evan Stewart transferring to Oregon, there is more than enough opportunity for each of these men to step up as a WR1.
Moose Muhammad should remain a passing game staple and will fit in well with Klein's game plan. Noah Thomas' size makes him a threat in all 100 yards, and Jahdae Walker made the most of his transfer from Grand Valley State, leading the team with three games of 100+ yards receiving.
Williams and Campbell provide speed and could be dangerous in the open field. Jabre Barber would be in the mix if it were not for his offseason injury, but he could return at some point. No need to sleep on the Aggie receiving corps this season. Even if injuries hit the team again, the backups provide just as much of a threat.
Tight end: Donovan Green, Garrett Miller, Tre Watson
A torn ACL prevented Donovan Green from making his presence on the field in 2023 but should be back with a vengeance in 2024. His freshman year in 2022 saw him reel in 22 catches for 233 yards and two touchdowns.
Miller and Watson have transferred in from Purdue and Fresno State, respectively. Don't expect much of a Jaylen Wydermyer or Jace Sternberger-type of production but expect the tight ends to come through when it matters most.
Left tackle: Trey Zuhn III, Reuben Fatheree II
Left guard: Ar'maj Reed-Adams, Aki Ogunbiyi
Center: Mark Nabou Jr., Derrick Graham
Right guard: Kam Dewberry, TJ Shanahan
Right tackle: Chase Bisontis, Dametrious Crownover, Hunter Erb
Aside from Layden Robinson, every Aggie lineman on the offensive side of the ball from 2023 is set to hold the line again. The addition of Reed-Adams and the other returning Aggies give new OL coach Adam Cushing plenty of weapons to work with to strengthen the line.