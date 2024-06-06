All Aggies

Texas A&M Aggies Post Spring Football Depth Chart Predictions: Offense

The Aggies are looking to give new head coach Mike Elko a first season to remember.

Aaron Raley

Sep 2, 2023; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver Moose Muhammad III (7) runs the ball during the fourth quarter against New Mexico Lobos at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports
The Texas A&M Aggies finished up their version of spring football last month, and Mother Nature made for an interesting Maroon-White game.

New head coach Mike Elko and crew are ready for a new beginning in Aggieland, which will be highlighted by the opening game against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, and the season finale against the Texas Longhorns which will be the first "Lone Star Showdown" since 2011.

Four Aggies were drafted in this year's NFL draft, but they included key pieces from both sides of the ball, including Edgerrin Cooper, Ainias Smith, and McKinnley Jackson. It was pleasant to see players stand out as these holes in the team look to be filled.

So how will the Aggies look when they take on the Irish in Kyle Field?

After spring ball observations, here's our take on what that the offense will look like:

Sep 16, 2023; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Conner Weigman (15) rolls out of the pocket on a play during the second quarter against the Louisiana Monroe Warhawks at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
Quarterback: Conner Weigman, Jaylen Henderson, Marcel Reed

Conner Weigman was on his way to the best season an Aggie has seen since some guy by the name of Johnny Manziel was roaming around College Station, but a win against Auburn in week 4 also saw an injury that sidelined Weigman for the remainder of the season. After Max Johnson suffered broken ribs against Ole Miss, the torch was handed to Jaylen Henderson who led the team to the end of the season.

Well, almost.

On the very first play in the Texas Bowl against Oklahoma State, Henderson was helped off the field with his arm in an air cast. Enter Marcel Reed, who would help the Aggies put up a fight against the Cowboys but fell short 31-23. Collin Klein's offensive scheme might technically align more with Henderson's style of play, but Weigman's is the starter. And barring a disaster of some sort, that won't change before Week 1.

Oct 7, 2023; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies running back Le'Veon Moss (8) runs with the ball during the second quarter against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
Running back: Le'Veon Moss, Amari Daniels, Reuben Owens

Texas A&M saw the running game take a step back last year, with De'Von Achane being drafted by the Dolphins in the NFL Draft. Moss and Daniels did a stellar job in filling the large shoes in A&M's backfield. Moss relied on speed and was more of a receiving threat.

Daniels was more of a power back, fighting for every yard he could get. Expect the same from both men in 2024. Owens' open field running is like no other, so expect a handful of carries from him, as well as possibly some special teams action.

Nov 4, 2023; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver Jahdae Walker (9) runs after a catch during the first half against the Mississippi Rebels at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
Wide Receiver - X: Jahdae Walker, Micah Tease, Wesley Watson

Wide Receiver - Z: Noah Thomas, Cyrus Allen, Izaiah Williams

Wide Receiver - Slot: Moose Muhammad III, Ernest Campbell

With Ainias Smith drafted by the Eagles and Evan Stewart transferring to Oregon, there is more than enough opportunity for each of these men to step up as a WR1.

Moose Muhammad should remain a passing game staple and will fit in well with Klein's game plan. Noah Thomas' size makes him a threat in all 100 yards, and Jahdae Walker made the most of his transfer from Grand Valley State, leading the team with three games of 100+ yards receiving.

Williams and Campbell provide speed and could be dangerous in the open field. Jabre Barber would be in the mix if it were not for his offseason injury, but he could return at some point. No need to sleep on the Aggie receiving corps this season. Even if injuries hit the team again, the backups provide just as much of a threat.

Nov 26, 2022; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies tight end Donovan Green (18) celebrates his touchdown during the second quarter against the LSU Tigers at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports
Tight end: Donovan Green, Garrett Miller, Tre Watson

A torn ACL prevented Donovan Green from making his presence on the field in 2023 but should be back with a vengeance in 2024. His freshman year in 2022 saw him reel in 22 catches for 233 yards and two touchdowns.

Miller and Watson have transferred in from Purdue and Fresno State, respectively. Don't expect much of a Jaylen Wydermyer or Jace Sternberger-type of production but expect the tight ends to come through when it matters most.

Nov 26, 2022; College Station, Texas, USA; LSU Tigers defensive end BJ Ojulari (18) and Texas A&M Aggies offensive lineman Trey Zuhn III (60) in action during the game between the Texas A&M Aggies and the LSU Tigers at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Left tackle: Trey Zuhn III, Reuben Fatheree II

Left guard: Ar'maj Reed-Adams, Aki Ogunbiyi

Center: Mark Nabou Jr., Derrick Graham

Right guard: Kam Dewberry, TJ Shanahan

Right tackle: Chase Bisontis, Dametrious Crownover, Hunter Erb

Aside from Layden Robinson, every Aggie lineman on the offensive side of the ball from 2023 is set to hold the line again. The addition of Reed-Adams and the other returning Aggies give new OL coach Adam Cushing plenty of weapons to work with to strengthen the line.

