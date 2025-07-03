Texas A&M Football Season Tickets Officially Sold Out For 2025 Football Season
With the anticipation of the 2025 college football season, Texas A&M has officially sold out season tickets for the second year under head coach Mike Elko. Kyle Field, one of the biggest stadiums in the country with one of the best environments in college football, has sold out to the 12th Man with over 93,000 tickets sold.
The Aggies and the 12th Man have sold out Kyle Field for the third consecutive season as the Aggies are on route to a strong season under Elko. Texas A&M has drawn more than half a million fans to Kyle Field each season since 2006, showing the dedication of the 12th Man.
The Aggies had a bit of a rollercoaster season in 2024 as they once stood alone on top of the Southeastern Conference after defeating LSU in October, advancing to 5-0 in SEC play. After their massive home victory, though, the Aggies went one for their next four with a lone win over New Mexico State.
The stadium sold out student tickets at a record pace as well selling over 38,000 tickets. After the Texas Longhorns came back to Kyle Field for their first season in the SEC, which caused fans to camp out and be aggressive when standing in line for ticket pull.
With this, the Aggies decided to move ticket pull to an online system for the first time in school history. Although the ticket system is different, the 12th Man has renewed all season tickets for the upcoming 2025 season.
What to expect from the Aggies
After losing the last two games of the season to in-state rival Texas, the Aggies dropped a 17-point lead to USC as they defeated the Aggies in Las Vegas for their bowl game. Losses on the road to South Carolina and Auburn before this were also devastating to the Aggies.
There is likely a fire lit in the Aggie locker room as they were being considered postseason contenders before a four-overtime loss to Auburn. After the loss to Auburn, the Aggies could not get back on track.
After a 5-0 start in the SEC, the Aggies ended with a 5-3 record with losses to Auburn, South Carolina and Texas. With quarterback Marcel Reed in charge comfortably and running back Le'Veon Moss back after a season-ending injury last year against South Carolina.
With the season sold out for the third consecutive year, the Aggies are excited to get started again in Kyle Field in front of the 12th Man.