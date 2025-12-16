Is Lane Kiffin Already Trying to Poach Marcel Reed From Texas A&M?

At the beginning of the month, the LSU Tigers made headlines in the sports world by agreeing to make Ole Miss' Lane Kiffin their head coach, replacing Brian Kelly.

Kiffin was nothing if not efficient in his six years in Oxford, never suffering a losing record and going 3-2 in bowl games with the Rebels, and with the exception of the shortened 2020 season, also held a winning record in conference play.

And now Kiffin will be tasked with bringing life back to one of college football's biggest names, and he's prepared to take whatever risks are necessary to do so.

"Great Offense for a QB!"

Last week, when Texas A&M quarterback Marcel Reed was asked about Kiffin leaving Ole Miss for a rival school, Reed was surprisingly understanding of Kiffin's decision.

Mississippi Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin reacts after a touchdown during the second half against the Texas A&M Aggies at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

"Shoot, if $91 million for seven years was in front of my face, I would not pass it up," Reed said on Robert Griffin III's Outta Pocket podcast.

But it was Kiffin's response when he retweeted the clip that was particularly eye-opening.

"#ComeToTheBoot @RGIII Great offense for a QB!!!" the former USC and Tennessee coach said, seemingly attempting to persuade the Nashville native to head east to Baton Rouge.

While Reed suddenly entering the transfer portal and going to LSU of all places seems extremely unlikely after the season he has been turning in with the Aggies, it does go to show how willing that Kiffin is to kickstart the preparations for his first season in the Louisiana state capital.

Kiffin had nothing but success against Texas A&M during his time with the Rebels, winning all three meetings against the Maroon and White, and even having an entertaining, tongue-in-cheek rivalry with then-A&M coach Jimbo Fisher.

However, none of those meetings included going up against either current A&M head coach Mike Elko or against Reed at quarterback, and Kiffin will get his first matchup against the duo when the Aggies return to Death Valley on September 26 of next season.

Not to mention, the last time the Fightin' Farmers paid a trip to Tiger Stadium a couple of months ago, you could hardly hear Garth Brooks' "Callin' Baton Rouge" over the stadium speakers from the overwhelming amount of Texas A&M fans singing the Aggie War Hymn at the beginning of the fourth quarter during the Aggies' 49-25 victory.

The Aggies host the Miami Hurricanes in the first round of the College Football Playoff Saturday morning, while the Tigers play the Houston Cougars in the Kinder's Texas Bowl on December 27 in their final game before Kiffin officially takes over.