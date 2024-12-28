Texas A&M Aggies RB Underwent Surgery Before Las Vegas Bowl
Already without star running back Le’Veon Moss, the Texas A&M Aggies were hit with another injury in the backfield headed into the Las Vegas Bowl against the USC Trojans on Friday night.
Texas A&M head coach Mike Elko revealed after the 35-31 loss that running back Amari Daniels underwent surgery that will keep him sidelined for four to six months. He was ruled out prior to the game, paving the way for EJ Smith and Rueben Owens to handle the workload.
Owens ended up leading the way and finished with 13 carries for 56 yards while Smith had five carries for 36 yards. Texas A&M quarterback Marcel Reed scored the Aggies' only rushing touchdown of the game on a 19-yard scamper with 1:19 in the fourth quarter that gave A&M a temporary lead.
The absence of Daniels didn’t appear to have an impact on A&M’s offense after the Aggies built a 24-7 lead late in the third quarter, but the inability to run the ball with the lead was one of many reasons Texas A&M collapsed in the fourth quarter. Daniels’ presence could have been the difference for Texas A&M during three straight scoreless second-half drives that accumulated 32 total yards of offense.
Daniels will now look to get healthy in time for next season. He finishes the 2024 campaign with career-best marks in carries (139), rushing yards (661) and rushing touchdowns (eight) while adding seven catches for 60 yards.
The Aggies will now head into the offseason looking to build off the first year under Elko.
