Noah Thomas Makes Texas A&M Aggies History vs. USC in Las Vegas Bowl
Noah Thomas has been the top receiver for the Texas A&M Aggies all season long.
And on Friday night in the Las Vegas Bowl vs. the USC Trojans, he made history.
Early in the third quarter with the game tied at 7-7, Thomas came down with his second toucdown reception fo the game, tying Malcome Kennedy for 10th all-time in school history with 15 career touchdown receptions.
Kennedy had originally set the record back in the 2014 Liberty Bowl vs. West Virginia, catching two touchdowns of his own to go along with seven catches for 82 yards in an Aggies win.
As for Thomas, he now sits just one touchdown catch behind tight end Jalen Wydermyer (16) and two touchdowns behind all-time Aggie great Mike Evans (17) on the top-10 list.
In his career with the Aggies, Thomas had 68 catches for 955 yards and 13 scores heading into the game.
He will have every opportunity to move up the list as well, as he is expected to be the No. 1 receiver for the Aggies once again in 2025.
