Gamecocks Defensive Players To Watch vs Aggies

In Week 8 on the schedule, and the Texas A&M Aggies (5-2, 2-2 SEC) welcome their cross-division rival, the South Carolina Gamecocks (4-3, 1-3 SEC) to Kyle Field for their fifth SEC matchup of the season.

The Gamecocks present a lot of newcomers on both sides of the ball in 2021. South Carolina returned just seven starters on defense and a new coaching staff.

Through seven games in 2021, the Gamecocks rank 45th nationally allowing 21.7 points per game, 34th in the country allowing 327.4 total yards per game, including 176.1 passing and 151.3 rushing.

Now, on to the Gamecocks' defensive players to watch:

DB Jaylan Foster

Foster, a 5-10, 195-pound senior defensive back from Duncan, South Carolina, leads the team in tackles with 58, including 41 solo, and has contributed two sacks, two forced fumbles, and four interceptions. He's a ball hog destined to play on Sundays.

DE Kingsley Enagbare

Enagbare, a 6-4, 265-pound senior defensive end from Atlanta, Georgia ranked second in the league in sacks in 2020 with six, and forced fumbles per game at .33, and also led his team in tackles for a loss with seven.

Through seven games in 2021, Enegbare leads his team in sacks with 4.5, has recorded 29 tackles and one forced fumble.

LB Damani Staley

Staley is back for a second senior season and his fifth year as a Gamecock. He is a fast, smart football player who is always around the ball. Entering 2021 he had appeared in 38 games over the past four seasons with eight starts, collecting 104 tackles.

Through seven games in 2021, Staley is second on the team in interceptions with two, including one for a touchdown, and has contributed 34 tackles, 19 solo, and has one fumble recovery.

DE Aaron Sterling

Sterling is a 6-2, 250-pound senior defensive end from Atlanta, Georgia, and has amassed 14 tackles on the season in including seven solo, and 2.5 sacks.

