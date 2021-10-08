Can The Aggies Quarterback Improve Against Alabama?

The A&M offense has struggled with backup quarterback Zach Calzada under center. What can he do better?

The 2021 Texas A&M football team has struggled terribly this season and has not lived up to spring and fall expectations. The defense, which was considered the strength of the program, has even struggled the last two weeks.

READ MORE: Locked on Aggies: Is Texas A&M a Top Five team in the State?

However, it's the offensive side of the ball that has been consistently bad and much of that blame goes to the inexperience on the offensive line. It's been outmatched week after week with three-man rushes from opposing teams and has struggled to protect backup quarterback Zach Calzada.

Whether it's because of the deficiencies of the offensive line or not, some of the blame is also put on the shoulders of Calzada.

Calzada has played himself into the 109th (out of 130) position on Pro Football Focus' midseason quarterback rankings.

Calzada will make his fifth career start against possibly the biggest dynasty in college football history in the Alabama Crimson Tide and coach Nick Saban, and it appears there's nowhere to go but up.

Improved offensive line play should be the number one priority for A&M, but even with proper blocking up front, quarterback play must be better too.

READ MORE: Johnny Manziel Is Heading Back To College Station

Maybe the biggest glaring deficiency in Calzada's game is his passing completion percentage. He stands at just 53.9% on the season. That's a ridiculously low number that ranks 112th nationally.

It's up to both Calzada and his offensive coaches to improve this. Quicker reads, quicker developing plays, and shorter passing routes could all help Calzada release the ball faster, minimizing the time he has to stand in the pocket with the ball, and less time for him to be uncomfortable.

Calzada is by no means a threat on the ground, but he does escape pressure well. He needs to continue to do that, and do it better. Calzada has shown a lack of willingness to scramble, holding the ball much longer than he should which results in sacks and lost plays.

He did show improvement in this regard with his 26-yard touchdown scramble against Mississippi State last week. If he can be more consistent in knowing when to run and when to throw the ball away, it would be of benefit to the entire offense.

There's still no timetable for the return of starter Haynes King, and the season may be lost, but there's still time for Calzada to improve, and that can only help the Aggies in the future.

CONTINUE READING: How to Watch, Listen, and Stream Texas A&M vs. No. 1 Alabama

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the All Aggies message board community today!

Follow AllAggies.com on Facebook and Twitter!

Want More Aggies News? Check Out The Latest In Texas A&M News Here