Texas A&M Baseball: Pair of Aggies Officially Ink Deals With MLB Teams
A little over a week after the 2024 MLB Draft, two Texas A&M Aggies are set to find new homes in the major leagues.
Standout shortstop Ali Camarillo — taken by the Athletics with pick No. 346 in the 12th round — opted to make his way through Oakland's farm system instead of returning for one more season in College Station while right-handed pitcher Eldridge Armstrong III signed with the New York Mets on an undrafted free-agent deal.
Camarillo's contract is for $250,000 — $100,000 of which comes from the bonus pool — and Armstrong's is a minor-league deal worth an unknown amount.
As a result, Neither player will be returning to Aggieland under new coach Michael Earley.
That's just what it is," Earley said, referring to players choosing to stay or leave via the NCAA transfer portal. "I wish we had them all. I don't think that's going to be the case, but if we can get the core nucleus, awesome. ... I fully embrace where we're at."
While Earley's comments were regarding the portal, the sentiment remains. With Camarillo, who played a large part in the Aggies' success last season, departing, Texas A&M will have a gap to fill where they weren't originally anticipating.
But even still, Earley and company can't be upset, especially when the move comes as a result of a better opportunity. After all, not many players would turn down an opportunity to play in MLB.
Armstrong, who only made four appearances last season, doesn't affect the Aggies nearly as much as Camarillo does, but with new pitching coach Jason Kelly entering the fold, he could have become a key reliever for the squad next year.
The Aggies won't dwell on that, however. They're focusing on who they do have.
And how they plan to get back to Omaha in June.