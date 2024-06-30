Texas A&M Shortstop Withdraws From Transfer Portal
It seems that the hiring of Michael Earley as head coach is already making a difference in the Aggie dugout.
And it's still only his first day.
In the first of what is expected to be many, shortstop Ali Camarillo has announced that he will withdraw his name from the NCAA Transfer Portal and don the Maroon and White uniform for his senior year, according to On3's Pete Nakos.
This announcement comes almost immediately after Texas A&M hired hitting coach Michael Earley to replace Jim Schlossnagle at the helm of the Aggie baseball team. Earley had originally agreed to follow Schlossnagle to the University of Texas, but was announced as the new Aggie head coach earlier today.
Camarillo, alongside several of his teammates, had entered the portal after the shocking departure of their former coach. However, with the new hire and popularity of said hire, it is expected that many of the Aggies will withdraw from the transfer portal and return to College Station.
Camarillo reaped the benefits of Earley's coaching this past season, boasting a .288 batting average, 72 hits (21 extra base hits), seven home runs, 36 RBIs, and scoring 50 runs.
This is not Camarillo's first experience with the portal. He transferred to A&M this season after spending his freshman and sophomore years as a standout at California State University, Northridge, in Los Angeles. In his sophomore year, he was named to the All-Big West First Team before heading to College Station and taking over shortstop duties. Camarillo played in all 68 of A&M's games in the 2024 season, one of only three players on the squad to do so.
Camarillo will look to improve on this year and end his college career with a bang as the Aggies and Michael Earley focus on heading back to Omaha in 2025.