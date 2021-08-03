Former Aggie Alex Caruso Cashes In During NBA Free Agency

The former A&M ball boy joins the Chicago Bulls in NBA free agency.

NBA free agency began Monday night, and many players are cashing in quickly, rather than dragging the process along.

One such player is former Texas A&M ball boy and point guard Alex Caruso, who left LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers to join the Chicago Bulls.

Caruso and the Bulls agreed on a four-year, $37 million contract. Caruso signed a shoe deal in 2020 with ANTA.

While with the Aggies, Caruso earning second-team all-conference honors in the SEC as a senior in 2016, and won an NBA championship with the Lakers in 2020.

Not bad for a guy who went undrafted and spent his first few years bouncing around between the NBA and its Developmental League.

After graduating from A&M Consolidated High School in College Station, Caruso joined the Texas A&M basketball program. In 137 games over his four-year career with the Aggies, he averaged 8.0 points, 4.7 assists, and 2.02 steals per game, finishing as the school's all-time leader in assists with 649 and steals with 276, surpassing David Edwards in those categories.

After going undrafted in the 2016 NBA draft, Caruso joined the Philadelphia 76ers for the 2016 NBA Summer League. In September of that same year, he signed with the Oklahoma City Thunder but was later waived on October 17. On November 3 he was acquired by the Oklahoma City Blue of the NBA Development League.

Caruso then signed a two-year, $5.5 million contract with the Lakers in July of 2019, and won the NBA championship with them in October of last year. Caruso started the series-winning game of the NBA Finals for the Lakers.

