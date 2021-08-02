One 2022 A&M Commit Is Going To Be An Issue For The Rest Of The SEC

The Aggies are on their way to another top recruiting class in 2022.

The Texas A&M football recruiting class for 2022 is near the top, and it's expected to be rated even higher before the end of the cycle.

Notable recruits in that class are quarterback Connor Weigman, P.J. Williams, Jared Kerr, and Bobby Taylor. But there is one commit that may be flying under the SEC radar.

Malick Sylla, an edge rusher out of Katy, Texas, is a teammate of fellow commit Bobby Taylor.

The 6-foot-6, 230-pound defensive lineman is dominating the high school level and has earned offers from just about every elite school in college football. That offer sheet includes Alabama, USC, Texas, LSU, Arizona State, and Arkansas.

Sylla is one of the most exciting edge rushers out of the state of Texas in quite some time. His size is impressive, and it's expected he'll grow a little more before he arrives in College Station.

As of today, Sylla is very much a raw athlete. He relies mainly on his athleticism and size to reach the quarterback and history has shown not many can stop him. He has even seen success against opposing offensive linemen with better size.

With his height, Sylla is a pass-rushing specialist. His frame gives him the ability to disrupt passing lanes while still pressuring the quarterback. Helping him along the way are his natural football instincts.

Those skills paved the way for him to be named a unanimous first-team all-district selection as a junior in 2020, playing a key role for Katy on their 6A D-II state championship run, despite missing the last three games of the postseason.

He has a lot to learn when it comes to technique, as most high school prospects do, but when it comes to football, but he knows where to be and when to be there.

