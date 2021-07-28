Texas A&M Board of Regents Votes To Approve Entry of Oklahoma and Texas To SEC

The Texas A&M Board of Regents voted to approve the entries of Texas and Oklahoma to the SEC on Wednesday

The Texas A&M Board of Regents has voted to approve the entry of both Texas and Oklahoma to the SEC the school announced on Wednesday.

The vote was, as reported by Brent Zwerneman, an 8-1 landslide in favor of the admittance of the Longhorns and Sooners, with the one vote against coming from Michael Hernandez, the owner, and CEO of D&M Leasing, and owner and dealer principal of Four Stars Ford, Four Stars Chevrolet Buick, Four Stars Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram, and Four Stars Toyota.

"The decision in 2011 to join the Southeastern conference has strengthened the position of Texas A&M University as a national leader in college athletics. As college athletics go through the historic changes we are experiencing today, Texas A&M competes at the highest level with many of the top universities in the country — On the field, on the court, and in the classroom. As members of the Texas A&M University System Board of Regents, we are proud of the Texas A&M athletic department and its tremendous success over the past decade. We are proud to be the largest university in Texas and in the SEC. We are proud to have rock-solid financials, the best Fanbase in America and 550,000 former students to compete and succeed across the globe. We have the utmost confidence and Texas A&M president M. Katherine Banks and athletic director Ross Bjork to navigate discussions with our SEC conference partners. Although the board had concerns about the communication process relating to this matter, today the board received the information and needed to properly consider the long-term ramifications of a possible expansion. President Banks and athletic director Björk brief board members after they participated in the meetings yesterday and today with the SEC commissioner's office. Therefore the Texas A&M system board of regents directs Texas A&M president M. Katherine Banks to vote in favor of extending formal invitations to the University of Oklahoma University of Texas to join the conference in 2025 when the SEC presidents consider the matter. As developments unfold the leadership at Texas A&M will continue to analyze our opportunities and make decisions based on what’s best for our flagship university.

READ MORE: Texas A&M And Texas Rivalry Back? Is This Good Or Bad For The Aggies?



The meeting comes in the wake of the now all but certain move of Texas and Oklahoma to the SEC, which, when officially completed, will cause a seismic shift in the college football power structure by turning the SEC into the first true super conference.

The Aggies, who moved to the SEC in 2011 following a nasty and very public breakup with the Texas Longhorns and the Big 12, are at the forefront of a movement to block that re-alignment, as expected.

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the All Aggies message board community today!

Want More Aggies News? Check Out The Latest In Texas A&M News HereSign up for your premium membership to AllAggies.com today, and get access to the entire Fan Nation premium network!

Follow All Aggies on Twitter and Facebook