Texas A&M Coach Jim Schlossnagle Connected to Longhorns Job Ahead of CWS Final
The Texas A&M Aggies are just one final win away from bringing home their first ever national championship in baseball when they take on the Tennessee Volunteers at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday night.
However, just hours before first pitch, a new major distraction has dropped for both squads.
On Monday morning, the Texas Longhorns fired head baseball coach David Pierce, with speculation immediately beginning to rise as to who could replace him heading into the program's first SEC season.
And among those names - and likely much to their respective chagrins - were both Texas A&M coach Jim Schlossnagle and Tennessee coach Tony Vitello.
However, Schlossnagle is the true elephant in the room of these discussions.
Texas A&M has been the best team so far in the 2024 College World Series and is hoping to knock off Vitello’s Volunteers to win the entire tournament.
Aggie fans would tell you there’s no way Schloss wears Burnt Orange in 2025, but the former TCU skipper has been suspiciously quiet. Texas fans would have you believe the deal is possible, while many skeptics don’t think reeling Schlossnagle away from College Station is possible.
However, as the Horns have proven over the last couple of years since Chris Del Conte has taken over as the program's Athletic Director, they are not afraid to go after whoever they want, regardless of the perceived difficulties - such as a near-$3 million buyout.
Either way, Schlossnagle is in for a giant payday, whether it's out of the pockets of Del Conte or Aggies AD Trev Alberts.
In other words, it looks like A&M fans will have a lot to be nervous about on Monday night.