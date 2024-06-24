All Aggies

Texas A&M Coach Jim Schlossnagle Connected to Longhorns Job Ahead of CWS Final

As if there wasn't enough news surrounding the Texas A&M Aggies shot a national title on Monday, now, head Jim Schlossnagle's name has popped up amid a Texas Longhorns coaching search

Matt Galatzan

Jun 9, 2024; College Station, TX, USA; Texas A&M head coach Jim Schlossnagle looks on prior to the game against Oregon at Olsen Field, Blue Bell Park Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 9, 2024; College Station, TX, USA; Texas A&M head coach Jim Schlossnagle looks on prior to the game against Oregon at Olsen Field, Blue Bell Park Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports / Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

The Texas A&M Aggies are just one final win away from bringing home their first ever national championship in baseball when they take on the Tennessee Volunteers at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday night.

However, just hours before first pitch, a new major distraction has dropped for both squads.

On Monday morning, the Texas Longhorns fired head baseball coach David Pierce, with speculation immediately beginning to rise as to who could replace him heading into the program's first SEC season.

And among those names - and likely much to their respective chagrins - were both Texas A&M coach Jim Schlossnagle and Tennessee coach Tony Vitello.

However, Schlossnagle is the true elephant in the room of these discussions.

Texas A&M has been the best team so far in the 2024 College World Series and is hoping to knock off Vitello’s Volunteers to win the entire tournament.

Aggie fans would tell you there’s no way Schloss wears Burnt Orange in 2025, but the former TCU skipper has been suspiciously quiet. Texas fans would have you believe the deal is possible, while many skeptics don’t think reeling Schlossnagle away from College Station is possible.

However, as the Horns have proven over the last couple of years since Chris Del Conte has taken over as the program's Athletic Director, they are not afraid to go after whoever they want, regardless of the perceived difficulties - such as a near-$3 million buyout.

Either way, Schlossnagle is in for a giant payday, whether it's out of the pockets of Del Conte or Aggies AD Trev Alberts.

In other words, it looks like A&M fans will have a lot to be nervous about on Monday night.

Published
Matt Galatzan

MATT GALATZAN

Matt Galatzan is the Managing Editor and Publisher of LonghornsCountry.com, AllAggies.com, and MizzouSportsTalk.com, as well as the Editor-In-Chief of InsideTheBears.com, TheGroveReport.com, RamDigest.com, AllSeahawks.com, and TexansDaily.com. Galatzan graduated from the University of Mississippi, where he studied integrated marketing communications, with minors in journalism and business administration. Galatzan started in the sports journalism industry under Mike Fisher at DallasBasketball.com in 2014, which at the time was part of the 247Sports network. He also spent two years covering the SMU Mustangs for PonyStampede.com on the 247Sports network. When DallasBasketball.com and CowboysCountry.com moved over to Sports Illustrated's Fan Nation network in 2020, Galatzan followed suit, eventually being taking over as the Managing Editor and Publisher of LonghornsCountry.com and AllAggies.com a year later. Through the years, Galatzan has conducted a handful of high-profile one-on-one interviews to add to his resume — in both writing and podcasting. Some of his biggest interviews have been with Mavs owner Mark Cuban, former Longhorns players Dan Neil and Phil Dawson, and many other recruits, and current/former players for each of the teams he has covered. Galatzan is also a full-time employee in the digital media department for Audacy and KRLD FM's 105.3 The Fan in Dallas, which is the official radio home of the Dallas Cowboys. You can find Galatzan on all major social media channels. For any inquiries, please email matt.galatzan@gmail.com

Home/News