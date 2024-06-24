Texas A&M Confident Heading into Game 3 Of College World Series Final vs. Tennessee
The Texas A&M Aggies were riding high after their Game 1 College World Series Finals win over the Tennessee Volunteers on Saturday night.
Not only was the win a resounding one, but the Aggies also had all of the momentum heading into Game 3, having not lost a game since May 23rd in the SEC Tournament.
However, that all came to a screeching halt on Sunday afternoon when the Volunteers - the same team that beat them in Hoover last month - took home a 4-1 win at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha.
But despite the unfamiliar feeling of the loss, Aggies head coach Jim Schlossnagle is confident heading into the final game on Monday night.
They got the big swings at the right time. I thought we battled back," Schlossnagle said. "Close ball game, just exactly what you’d expect with these two teams. To think you’d roll right through it in two games... that would’ve been nice. We get to play the last college baseball game of the season and that’s awesome.”
The Aggies now sit 1-2 vs. the SEC champion Volunteers this season, and while the odds favor the Volunteers on Monday night, Schlossnagle's bunch didn't make it this far on accident.
Taking the hill for Texas A&M will be starter Justin Lamkin, who despite having a 5.00 ERA, also averages 12.3 strikeouts per game.
And though he has been inconsistent at times, he will be backed up by one of the best offensive lineups in the sport, which gives the team even more confidence heading into their final game.
"I have full faith in this team... At the end of the day, it's a baseball game," Aggies star Jace LaViolette said Sunday. "It sucks that we lost this game, but it's a blessing I can wake up and play this game tomorrow."
Regardless of who the oddsmakers favor heading into the matchup, the Aggies will have their shot at doing something no other version of the team has been able to do in program history - win a national title.
And they are excited to be in this position.
"Our guys are confident" Schlossnagle said. "We get to play in the last game of the season, so that's awesome."