All Aggies

Texas A&M Confident Heading into Game 3 Of College World Series Final vs. Tennessee

The Texas A&M Aggies aren't discouraged by their Game 2 loss to Tennessee, and are confident heading into Game 3

Matt Galatzan

Jun 23, 2024; Omaha, NE, USA; Texas A&M Aggies left fielder Caden Sorrell (13) celebrates after a single against the Tennessee Volunteers during the ninth inning at Charles Schwab Field Omaha. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 23, 2024; Omaha, NE, USA; Texas A&M Aggies left fielder Caden Sorrell (13) celebrates after a single against the Tennessee Volunteers during the ninth inning at Charles Schwab Field Omaha. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-USA TODAY Sports / Dylan Widger-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

The Texas A&M Aggies were riding high after their Game 1 College World Series Finals win over the Tennessee Volunteers on Saturday night.

Not only was the win a resounding one, but the Aggies also had all of the momentum heading into Game 3, having not lost a game since May 23rd in the SEC Tournament.

However, that all came to a screeching halt on Sunday afternoon when the Volunteers - the same team that beat them in Hoover last month - took home a 4-1 win at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha.

But despite the unfamiliar feeling of the loss, Aggies head coach Jim Schlossnagle is confident heading into the final game on Monday night.

They got the big swings at the right time. I thought we battled back," Schlossnagle said. "Close ball game, just exactly what you’d expect with these two teams. To think you’d roll right through it in two games... that would’ve been nice. We get to play the last college baseball game of the season and that’s awesome.”

The Aggies now sit 1-2 vs. the SEC champion Volunteers this season, and while the odds favor the Volunteers on Monday night, Schlossnagle's bunch didn't make it this far on accident.

Taking the hill for Texas A&M will be starter Justin Lamkin, who despite having a 5.00 ERA, also averages 12.3 strikeouts per game.

And though he has been inconsistent at times, he will be backed up by one of the best offensive lineups in the sport, which gives the team even more confidence heading into their final game.

"I have full faith in this team... At the end of the day, it's a baseball game," Aggies star Jace LaViolette said Sunday. "It sucks that we lost this game, but it's a blessing I can wake up and play this game tomorrow."

Regardless of who the oddsmakers favor heading into the matchup, the Aggies will have their shot at doing something no other version of the team has been able to do in program history - win a national title.

And they are excited to be in this position.

"Our guys are confident" Schlossnagle said. "We get to play in the last game of the season, so that's awesome."

Published
Matt Galatzan

MATT GALATZAN

Matt Galatzan is the Managing Editor and Publisher of LonghornsCountry.com, AllAggies.com, and MizzouSportsTalk.com, as well as the Editor-In-Chief of InsideTheBears.com, TheGroveReport.com, RamDigest.com, AllSeahawks.com, and TexansDaily.com. Galatzan graduated from the University of Mississippi, where he studied integrated marketing communications, with minors in journalism and business administration. Galatzan started in the sports journalism industry under Mike Fisher at DallasBasketball.com in 2014, which at the time was part of the 247Sports network. He also spent two years covering the SMU Mustangs for PonyStampede.com on the 247Sports network. When DallasBasketball.com and CowboysCountry.com moved over to Sports Illustrated's Fan Nation network in 2020, Galatzan followed suit, eventually being taking over as the Managing Editor and Publisher of LonghornsCountry.com and AllAggies.com a year later. Through the years, Galatzan has conducted a handful of high-profile one-on-one interviews to add to his resume — in both writing and podcasting. Some of his biggest interviews have been with Mavs owner Mark Cuban, former Longhorns players Dan Neil and Phil Dawson, and many other recruits, and current/former players for each of the teams he has covered. Galatzan is also a full-time employee in the digital media department for Audacy and KRLD FM's 105.3 The Fan in Dallas, which is the official radio home of the Dallas Cowboys. You can find Galatzan on all major social media channels. For any inquiries, please email matt.galatzan@gmail.com

Home/News