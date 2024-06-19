Texas A&M Coach Jim Schlossnagle Provides Injury Update on Jace LaViolette
Jace LaViolette couldn't even round third base without feeling a pain in his hamstring.
During the sixth inning of the Texas A&M Aggies' matchup against the Kentucky Wildcats, LaViolette and company had finally found the momentum they'd been searching for all game. To that point, a pitchers' duel had ensued, leaving both teams looking for even just one run.
That all started when LaViolette was walked.
It was the first of the game, and in hindsight, broke open the game for the Aggies. As Jackson Appel took the plate right behind him, he swung and doubled to right field — a play that would have brought in the base runner on first in any other circumstance — only LaViolette couldn't swing it.
“Jace tweaked his hamstring a little bit,” Texas A&M coach Jim Schlossnagle said, explaining a play where LaViolette was in clear pain hobbling to home plate the next at-bat after Appel. “Thankfully we don’t play (Tuesday). We have a little less than 48 hours to see if we can get him functional to do something on the field."
LaViolette did come back into the game after injuring his hamstring but ended up striking out, so he wasn't forced to run the base paths again throughout the remainder of the game. The Aggies ended up winning 5-1, but despite not needing LaViolette at bat the rest of the way, they have to hope he can play for the remainder of their games in Omaha both in the batter's box and in the outfield.
And it appears that's what he wants to do as well.
“He wanted to stay in the game," Schlossnagle said. "Being up five helped a little bit, (but) it wasn’t just the hitting and running bases. It was playing defense."
LaViolette normally plays in the outfield, leaving Schlossnagle to now assess his options to fill the gap, should his second batter be unable to play in subsequent games. He mentioned freshman Gavin Grahovac's ability to play in the outfield as well as Jack Bell, but another name seems to have surfaced — a name the Aggies have grown quite fond of lately.
“(Kaeden) Kent obviously has incredible value," Schlossnagle stated. "He can play all four spots in the infield ... so we feel good about the versatility.”
Whether or not the Aggies do have to field a replacement for LaViolette is yet to be known. Best case scenario, the sophomore is able to play and the Aggies continue their quest toward the College World Series final. Worst case? Kent, Bell or Grahovac fill in and the Aggies are left to deal with another injured star as they try to snag another win over either Florida or Kentucky.
The good news with the latter is that Tuesday's scheduled game between the Gators and Wildcats was moved to 11 a.m. Wednesday, meaning that the Aggies will face a team that has already played a game the same day. It certainly makes the pitching situation swing in their favor, especially with Texas A&M also down Shane Sdao for the rest of the season.
They just hope it doesn't come down to that.