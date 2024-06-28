Texas A&M Coaching Search Update: Top Candidate Exits As Aggies Close in On Decision
The Texas A&M Aggies are in the midst of trying to find a replacement for former head coach Jim Schlossnagle, who shockingly left the program to take the job with the Texas Longhorns.
And given the state of the program and the success they have enjoyed over the last three years, the Aggies are expected to spare no expense when it comes to finding a new skipper.
However, one of the most talked about names for the job, is reportedly no longer on the board.
According to reports from Virginia beat writer Greg Madia of The Daily Progress, Cavaliers head coach Brian O'Connor is not a candidate for a job, and will be staying put in Charlottesville.
O'Connor, who recently signed an extension with the program, is one of the most decorated head coaches in the country.
Since joining the Cavaliers in 2004, O'Connor has led his team to seven appearances in the College World Series, four ACC titles (two tournaments and two regular seasons), and a national championship in 2015. He has also been named ACC coach of the year on five separate occasions.
Fortunately for Texas A&M even if O'Connor is officially out, the Aggies will still have plenty of names to consider for the position.
Among the names previously reported by insiders like D1Baseball's Kendall Rogers, are some of the top coaching talents in the country, including East Carolina's Cliff Godwin, Alabama's Rob Vaughn, Dan Heefner of Dallas Baptist, and Kentucky's Nick Mingione.
Whichever direction the Aggies choose to take, a resolution is expected no later than this weekend.
“Based on what I’m hearing, I would be really surprised if they didn’t have a new head coach by Saturday," Rogers told TexAgs. "It’s moving very fast. My educated guess would be today is a very busy day on the coaching search front. By Saturday or Sunday morning, I think they have a new baseball coach.”
Other names that have been mentioned include Florida State's Link Jarrett and Oklahoma's Skip Johnson, among others.