Texas A&M College World Series Finals Game 3 vs. Tennessee: How to Watch, Betting Odds
The Texas A&M Aggies are just one away from their first-ever national title in baseball.
After opening up the final series vs. the Tennessee Volunteers with a resounding 9-5 win, the Aggies fell 4-1 in Game 2, evening the series at 1-1, and setting up a decisive Game 3 on Monday night.
“Close ball game, just exactly what you’d expect with these two teams," Aggies coach Jim Schlossnagle said after the Game 2 loss. "To think you’d roll right through it in two games, that would’ve been nice. We get to play the last college baseball game of the season and that’s awesome.”
Taking the mound for the Aggies will be starter Justin Lamkin who currently sits at 3-2 with a 5.00 ERA, and averages 12.3 strikeouts per game.
Meanwhile, for the Volunteers, the ball will go to Zander Sechrist, who sits at 5-1 with a 3.22 ERA.
So can the Aggies overcome the odds and upset the favored Volunteers to capture their first ever baseball national title?
Here is how you can tune in to the matchup, as well as the betting odds (via Fan Duel):
WHAT: Texas A&M Aggies vs. Tennessee Volunteers - College World Series Final
WHERE: Charles Schwab Field, Omaha, NE (Capacity: 24,000)
WHEN: Game 3 - Monday, June 24- 6 p.m.
TV: Game 3 (if necessary) - ESPN/ESPN+
RADIO: 1150 AM/93.7 FM, TAMU Sports Network
SPREAD: Tennessee: -1.5 (-140), Texas A&M: +1.5 (+108)
MONEY LINE: Tennessee: -260, Texas A&M: +196
OVER/UNDER: 10.5 (Over -108/Under -122)