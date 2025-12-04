Lane Kiffin to Appear in Exclusive Live Interview on ‘College GameDay’ This Weekend
If you thought Lane Kiffin would be staying out of the limelight while the drama surrounding his move to LSU continues ... well, you thought wrong.
As the people of Oxford continue to stew, the newly minted Tigers head coach will be making an appearance on College GameDay this weekend for an exclusive interview.
Given the eyes that are already on the show each Saturday, plus the fact that this is championship weekend, whatever Kiffin says will surely make waves.
The coach first rocked the college football world when he announced last Sunday that he would be leaving his position as head coach at Ole Miss to take over at LSU, from which former HCBrian Kelly was fired back in October. Kiffin's interest in the Tigers comes as no surprise—leading the charge in Baton Rouge is one of college football's most coveted gigs—but the exit does present a huge problem for the Rebels, who are on the cusp of their debut in the College Football Playoff. As you can imagine, a championship run without your usual head coach does sound a bit complicated, and the people of Oxford have not been happy about the wrench in their plans.
In the days since, the coach has made clear that he isn't shocked or upset that his former constituents feel this way, but it'll be interesting to see if he feels any different after his first full week in Death Valley.
It will also be interesting to see him speak alongside mentor and GameDay host Nick Saban, who counseled Kiffin through his decision privately, but also publicly denounced the set-up of college football's coaching carousel, which makes difficult in-season changes like this the norm.