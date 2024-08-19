Texas A&M Five-Star Terry Bussey Named to Freshman All-American List
The Texas A&M Aggies are set to boast one of college football's most exciting freshmen this upcoming season.
A&M five-star defensive back Terry Bussey was named to On3's True Freshman All-American List on Monday, solifying him as one of the more intriguing young talents in the country. He joined a list that also included big names like Nebraska quarterback Dylan Railoa, Ohio State receiver Jeremiah Smith, South Carolina edge rushe Dylan Stewart, Auburn receiver Cam Coleman and many more.
Bussey was the only five-star commitment in Texas A&M's 2024 recruiting class. According to 247Sports' rankings, the Timpson, TX product was the No. 16 overall player in the country and the No. 1 cornerback.
Here's part of what On3 had to say about Bussey's inclusion on the list:
"Terry Bussey is an elite athlete who can really run, has very good ball skills as a defensive back and just overall playmaking ability," wrote On3 Director of Scouting and Rankings Charles Power. "We could see a rare scenario of him getting snaps on both sides of the ball as a true freshman and as one who was younger for the class and given his late birthday, he really could be a 2025 prospect.”
Despite being listed as a defensive back on A&M's official roster, Bussey is expected to receive action on the offensive side of the ball this season. Aggies first-year head coach Mike Elko admitted when speaking to the media Saturday that Bussey's role remains "a little bit up in the air."
"He is a kid that has a lot of value," Elko said. "We have talked about his flexibility. We have moved him around a little bit ... Where he ultimately ends up still a little bit up in the air."
Texas A&M offensive coordinator Collin Klein said that the coaching staff plans to "move him around quite a bit."
"We will be able to move him around quite a bit," Klein said. "He has adapted already. His skillsets are very diverse. He has great route running ability, ball skills and is big and physical enough to have him in the backfield."
Bussey will have his first chance to show the country what he's all about when No. 20 Texas A&M kicks off the regular season against No. 7 Notre Dame on Saturday, Aug. 31 in College Station.