Texas A&M's Plan for Terry Bussey 'Still Up in The Air'
The Texas A&M Aggies have a fortunate problem on their hands headed into the first season under head coach Mike Elko.
With the start of the 2024 campaign less than two weeks away, the coaching staff still doesn't know where exactly dynamic five-star freshman Terry Bussey will play, something both Elko and offensive coordinator Collin Klein touched on during Saturday's media availability.
"He is a kid that has a lot of value," Elko said Saturday. "We have talked about his flexibility. We have moved him around a little bit ... Where he ultimately ends up still a little bit up in the air."
Bussey is currently listed as a defensive back on the official A&M football roster, but the possibility of playing on offense as a receiver appears to be a real possibilty as well.
"We will be able to move him around quite a bit," Klein said. "He has adapted already. His skillsets are very diverse. He has great route running ability, ball skills and is big and physical enough to have him in the backfield."
As Carter Karels of Gig247 pointed out on X (Twitter), a video on Texas A&M Football's instagram showed Bussey sporting a maroon jersey during a recent practice, which means he was practicing with the offense.
It's possible that Bussey takes on a Travis Hunter-like role that would allow him to be a playmaker in the secondary before delivering a highlight or two on the offensive side as a receiver alongside Moose Muhammad III, Noah Thomas and Jahdae Walker.
No. 20 Texas A&M kicks off the regular season at home against No. 7 Notre Dame on Saturday, Aug. 31.