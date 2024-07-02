All Aggies

Texas A&M Lands Star Texas Tech Transfer Gavin Kash

The Texas A&M Aggies are already starting to reap the benefits of the hiring of Michael Earley

Texas Tech infielder Gavin Kash (13) with a home run against Florida in Round 2 of NCAA Regionals, Saturday, June 3, 2023, at Condron Family Ballpark in Gainesville, Florida. The Gators fell to the Red Raiders 5-4. They will face U Conn Sunday. [Cyndi Chambers/ Gainesville Sun] 2023
When the Texas A&M Aggies baseball program lost former head coach Jim Schlossnagle to the Texas Longhorns, there was panic that the magical run in College Station would soon be at an end.

Not only had multiple stars entered the portal, but most of the staff had followed Schlossnagle to Austin.

Enter new head coach Michael Earley, and the momentum has swung drastically back in their favor, with mulitple portal entries making their return, including stars Jace LaViolette and Gavin Grohavac.

Now, things have been taken to yet another level, with Earley and the Aggies securing the commitment of former Texas Tech star first baseman Gavin Kash via the NCAA Transfer Portal.

Red Raiders infielder Gavin Kash (13) with the catch at first to get Gators infielder Cade Kurland (4) out in NCAA Regionals, Sunday, June 4, 2023, at Condron Family Ballpark in Gainesville, Florida. Florida beat Texas Tech 7-1 and advance to the Regional final game. [Cyndi Chambers/ Gainesville Sun] 2023 / Cyndi Chambers / USA TODAY NETWORK

"Excited for this new chapter! Gig’em," Kash said in his announcement on X. "Thank you Texas Tech Baseball and Red Raider Nation for an amazing 2 years."

Kash, who was named a preseason All-American before the start of the 2024 season, lived up to that billing, ending the year with a .300 batting average, while hitting 15 home runs and driving in 51 RBI. He also finished the year with a .365 OBP and a .561 slugging percentage, making for a .926 OPS.

In 237 at bats, Kash had 71 hits, 17 doubles and 133 total bases.

In the 2023 season, he was even better, Hitting .327 with 26 homes runs, 84 RBI and 182 total bases, with a OBP on .397 and slugging percentage of .692 in 64 games.

Kash started his career in 2022 with the Longhorns, hitting .174 in 26 plate appearances.

