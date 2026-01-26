5 Former Aggies Shine at Shrine Bowl, Sit Down With Same NFL Team

For many people who participate in the sport of football, the NFL is the dream destination. For college football players, the percentage of athletes who progress to the NFL is in the single digits. Beyond that, only about 250 players are selected in the NFL draft each season.

However, for those who see their dream within reach, they need to take advantage of every situation, getting their names in the right circles and the right eyes on them. During the pre-draft process, one of the best ways to do that is to attend all-star events.

Between showing out in practices and interacting with NFL personnel — both coaches and front-office members — it is an ideal chance to secure a spot in an elite class of NFL draftees. The Texas A&M Aggies sent five players to the Shrine Bowl in Frisco, Texas, and all five reportedly met with the same NFL team.

5 Texas A&M Aggies Meet With Dallas Cowboys at Shrine Bowl

Texas A&M Aggies cornerback Tyreek Chappell (7) defends in coverage against Auburn Tigers wide receiver Eric Singleton Jr. (1) during the fourth quarter at Kyle Field. | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Several Aggies have had standout practices at the Shrine Bowl, hosted at the Ford Center at The Star in Frisco — the Dallas Cowboys' practice facility. For the former Texas A&M stars who were invited, they have the opportunity to perform in front of NFL staff in a familiar setting.

Texas A&M has a regular series against the Arkansas Razorbacks at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The rivals have played at the venue 13 times since 2009. Additionally, the Dallas–Fort Worth metroplex is a region recruited regularly by the Aggies.

Because of these ties, it is no surprise that the Cowboys are likely intimately familiar with the talent that goes through A&M’s program. With five Aggies in town for the Shrine Bowl, Dallas reportedly met with each as it prepares for the 2026 NFL draft.

Texas A&M Aggies linebacker Taurean York (21) celebrates after a win against the Utah State Aggies at Kyle Field. | Sean Thomas-Imagn Images

The five Texas A&M stars participating in the Shrine Bowl are linebacker Taurean York, cornerback Tyreek Chappell, offensive lineman Ar’maj Reed-Adams, and defensive linemen Albert Regis and Tyler Onyedim. According to Tony Catalina of the Austin American-Statesman, Dallas met with all five as they prepare for this year's draft.

York, in particular, has stood out in Frisco as practices are underway. The Temple, Texas, native had some highlight plays in 1-on-1 drills and individual drills that could help him elevate his draft stock into a solidified Day 2 pick.

He is not the ideal size for an NFL linebacker — measuring in at 5'10" and 232 pounds — but with a strong outing in practices and meetings, he could win over a team with his IQ and skill set. “I’m very aware and cognizant of who’s able to motion, what type of formations give me problems and what they like to do out of certain formations,” York told The Dallas Morning News at the Shrine Bowl.

The Cowboys have a need at linebacker, and York would make sense as a potential Day 2 pick, keeping him in the Lone Star State. They have also valued the ability to stop the running game, a skill the front office has been vocal about improving and an area at which York excelled in College Station, Texas.

Texas A&M Aggies tight end Jaden Platt (85), defensive lineman Albert Regis (17), and defensive lineman Gabriel Brownlow-Dindy (99) celebrate after defeating the Florida Gators at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

Last season, the Cowboys finished 30th in yards allowed, 32nd in points allowed, and 30th in turnovers forced. With a defensive overhaul needed, some of the other Aggies in attendance could be of service.

Regis led all Texas A&M starters in PFF run-defense grade with an 83.1, while Onyedim finished second in run stops (22), which tied for seventh and third among SEC defensive tackles, respectively. Measuring in at 308 pounds, Regis is a force in the middle of the field, while Onyedim (290 pounds) provides more pass-rush versatility.

Another potential target for Dallas is Chappell, and the Cowboys need some help at outside corner. A reliable cornerback could help Dallas kick DaRon Bland inside while lining up opposite of second-year pro Shavon Revel Jr.

Chappell has rare experience as an outside cornerback, starting 44 games for Texas A&M and playing 2,505 defensive snaps over five seasons. The Cowboys’ new defensive coordinator, Christian Parker, served as a defensive analyst at Texas A&M in 2018 and is a former cornerback and defensive backs coach, and he may respect Chappell’s experience.

Texas A&M guard Reed-Adams could also be a potential fit for an organization that values offensive line play and depth, though his fit is less obvious. He would be a potential depth add with experience as a right guard and right tackle. He has played 2,448 offensive snaps, making him a tenured player.

Texas A&M Aggies offensive lineman Ar’maj Reed-Adams answers questions from the media during the SEC Media Days at Omni Atlanta Hotel. | Jordan Godfree-Imagn Images

Shrine Bowl activities approach a conclusion, with the all-star game itself scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 27. The game is at 7 p.m. ET on NFL Network for fans who want to watch the Aggies’ stars. However, with several events in the area affected by the winter storms and ice, there is always a possibility that the event could be impacted.

The 2026 NFL draft kicks off on April 23 with the first round, and until then, NFL teams and NFL hopefuls alike will be jockeying to prepare for next season.