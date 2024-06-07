Texas A&M Names Starting Pitchers For Games 1, 2 of Super Regional
With the Oregon Ducks set to come to town, the Texas A&M Aggies are anticipating a good series in the second round of the NCAA Tournament — the Super Regionals.
After sweeping their regional in three games, the Aggies are now set to host two or three games against the Ducks with a trip to Omaha on the line. While there will be regulations about what "hosting" looks like — that is, external sounds and music — there isn't any denying that home-field advantage still holds weight in the series, which Jim Schlossnagle was sure to note.
"It’s great to be at home," he said after his team punched their ticket to the Supers. "You don’t have to travel that one day. It feels like a long week when you have the Saturday game. Any time you can get a little extra rest this time of year, it’s really good. The anticipation is building."
That it is, as is Texas A&M's momentum. Schlossnagle's squad didn't finish the regular season in the way it had hoped between dropping a game to Arkansas and being kicked in two games from the SEC Tournament, but earning three straight victories certainly helped them on that front.
In order to preserve that momentum, the Aggies will need to keep their offensive production high and their pitchers sharp. Now, they know who those will be — for the first two games, at least.
"Right now, the rotation is Ryan Prager (on Saturday) and Shane Sdao (On Sunday)," Schlossnagle announced Thursday. "And outside of those two guys, anybody is available to pitch in the first or second game. We’ll figure the third game out when we get there."
The Aggies won't need a Game 3 in an ideal world. Prager, who's performed well all season, will start things strong and Shane Sdao will continue the momentum and get his squad to Omaha. That's only if everything goes according to plan.
If not? Texas A&M will have to figure it out. All while stopping the Ducks' strong pitchers.
"Oregon can really pitch," Schlossnagle said, complimenting his team's opponent. "Their guys can really pitch. ... they are more than capable. Their third guy threw a complete game in the third game. We have our hands full. This is real."
Indeed it is. Texas A&M vs. Oregon is set to begin Saturday at 1 p.m. CST.