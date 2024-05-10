Texas A&M Regents Approve $80 Million Renovations to Olsen Field
Twelve years after its first renovations, Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park is set to look a little different once again beginning in 2025.
As released Thursday, Texas A&M's Board of Regents approved a $7.3 billion operating budget for the 2025-26 fiscal year, spanning several of its campuses and a multitude of projects.
Some renovations — like that to the Aplin Center — are larger scale, while some other projects, such as residence-hall renovations, are of a much smaller scale. Olsen Field, however?
It's set to undergo an $80 million makeover funded by game revenue.
Currently, the park is configured to fit close to 8,000 people, which could be increasing after the renovations are complete. Other improvements could be the seating behind the warning track, known currently as "Section 12," the bullpen or the general concourse.
The announcement is one of many projects proposed as a part of the five-year plan, which will see plenty of different spending and funding categories, including students' tuition.
"Fiscal year 2025 proposed projects total $612.0 million and include $127.8 million of RFS debt projects, $198.0 million of PUF debt projects, and $286.2 million of projects to be funded by cash sources including AUF, HEF, interest income, federal grants, designated tuition, gifts, student fees, auxiliary enterprise funds, general revenue, and other local funds," the Texas A&M capital plan reads.
With the Aggies finding their stride this season, it's certainly a fitting renovation to help add even more excitement to Jim Schlossnagle's program.
Now, the team just has to keep it going.