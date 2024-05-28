'Excited To Get Back Home!' Texas A&M Aggies Baseball Coach Jim Schlossnagle Ready To Host Regional
As we all anticipate this year's College World Series, the NCAA baseball tournament begins on Friday as the Texas A&M Aggies host the College Station Region as a No. 1 seed.
The Aggies enter the tournament as the No. 4 overall seed and No. 1 in their region, allowing them to host the regional from Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park.
Texas A&M coach Jim Schlossnagle spoke about the regular season and his excitement to host the regional in College Station.
“Excited to get back home. It seems like we’ve been on the road for a while. I’m excited to play at home for a regional and get the 12th Man involved. Hopefully the rain will stay away and I’m sure it will be great baseball all weekend,” Schlossnagle said Monday. “It’s been an outstanding regular season. If you had told us before the season that this is where we were going to end up, I think everybody would’ve signed up for it.
“Three of the last four weeks haven’t been great. But like I said earlier, they call it a season for a reason and that’s because we’ve earned the right to get to play at home on Friday. It doesn’t mean anything after that, you’ve got to play well.
“It’s a great accomplishment but it doesn’t get us a trophy. It’s a means to hopefully what is a positive end.”
Texas A&M went 43-13 overall this season and 19-11 in league play as they make the NCAA Tournament for the 38th time in program history and third in a row. It was unbeaten in non-conference games, compiling a 25-0 mark.
The College Station Regional is comprised of No. 1 seed Texas A&M, No. 2 seed Louisiana, No. 3 seed Texas and No. 4 seed Grambling.
The winner of the Bryan-College Station Regional will meet the winner of the UC Santa Barbara Regional with the winner earning a trip to the College World Series.