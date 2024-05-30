Aggies Baseball: Jim Schlossnagle Names Starting Pitcher for NCAA Tournament Regional Game 1
During a preview press conference ahead of the Texas A&M Aggies' Bryan-College Station Regional, coach Jim Schlossnagle shed some light on his squad's game plan for the tournament, beginning with his plan for pitching. The verdict?
The right-handed Jones will get the start on the mound for Game 1 against Grambling State with an opportunity to break his streak.
Jones' last two appearances have been losses as the pitcher of record for Game 2 of the Aggies' home series against the Arkansas Razorbacks and the second game of the SEC Tournament when the Tennessee Volunteers bounced Texas A&M.
Schlossnagle expressed his team's excitement to play at home again during regional, stating that the environment it creates will ideally allow the Aggies to find their groove.
“We definitely need to be at home," he said. "We play better at home. ... We’ve played all season long to earn the right to get to play at home for at least the first round."
Hopefully, Jones is a beneficiary of that.
Texas A&M as a whole enters the NCAA tournament with the No. 3 overall seed and top standing in its region. Despite being in a slump after two straight losses in the SEC Tournament, the Aggies hope to take care of business against Grambling State and work their way to the Super Regional.
Game 1 of the College Station Regional is scheduled for 12 p.m. CT on Friday from Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park and can be seen nationwide on ESPN+.