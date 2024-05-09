Texas A&M Aggies Baseball Series vs. Arkansas Razorbacks To Be On National TV
The Texas A&M Aggies baseball program is having quite the season.
Coach Jim Schlossnagle has his crew performing at the top of their collective games, with all aspects of offense and defense clicking on most occasions.
Based on the popularity of the No. 3 Aggies - who are 40-8 overall and 16-8 in the SEC - it was announced that Texas A&M's series against the Arkansas Razorbacks will be nationally televised. The series will begin on Thursday, May 16, and run through Saturday, May 18.
The series schedule will look like this:
- Game 1: Thursday, May 16 at 7:00 p.m. CT on ESPN2.
- Game 2: Friday, May 17 at 7:00 p.m. CT on SEC Network.
- Game 3: Saturday, May 18 at 2:00 p.m. CT on SEC Network.
The Aggies lost just their second SEC series of the season last weekend on the road, narrowly avoiding a sweep in Baton Rouge to the surging LSU Tigers with a 14-4 shellacking in Game 3 on Sunday.
But the schedule doesn't get any easier at this point in the season.
This weekend's series with the Ole Miss Rebels will produce a pitching test similar to what the Aggies saw against LSU, where A&M managed eight runs in Games 1 and 2, before exploding for 14 in the finale.
Braden Montgomery currently leads the Aggies offensively, hitting .342 with 24 home runs and 76 RBIs.