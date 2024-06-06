Texas A&M Relief Pitcher Evan Aschenbeck Nominated for Post Season Honors
The Texas A&M Aggies have been one of the best baseball teams in the nation all season long, advancing to the College Station Super Regional over the weekend, where they will face the Oregon Ducks.
And while the Aggies have been an extremely well-rounded ball club throughout the year, one of the main reasons they continue to excel in the post season has been thanks to their pitching staff, including the bullpen.
In fact, one of their relief pitchers - Evan Aschenbeck - has been so good, that he was recently named one of 10 finalists for the NCBWA Stopper of the Year Award, which is given every season to the nation's best relief pitcher.
This season with the Aggies, Aschenbeck appeared in 26 games with a 6-1 record and 60.1 innings pitched - 18 of which were scoreless innings. In those appearances, he recorded 65 strikeouts, allowing 42 hits with just 13 runs and eight walks. He also had seven saves.
For the season, Aschenbeck finished with a 1.64 ERA and 0.83 WHIP - the best mark in the nation for each category. He also allowed batters to hit at an average of just .190.
You can view the full list of candidates for the award below:
Ben Abeldt – TCU
Evan Aschenbeck – Texas A&M
Ethan Bates – Louisiana Tech
Charlie Beilenson – Duke
Mason Burns – Western Kentucky
Griffin Herring – LSU
Bridger Holmes – Oregon State
Wyatt Lunsford-Shenkman – East Carolina
Izaak Martinez – UC Santa Barbara
Conner Thurman – San Diego