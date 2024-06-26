All Aggies

Texas A&M Star Jace LaViolette Headlines Multiple Aggies to Enter NCAA Transfer Portal

Following the departure of head coach Jim Schlossnagle, the Texas A&M Aggies have lost star outfielder Jace LaViolette to the NCAA Transfer Portal.

Matt Galatzan

Jun 24, 2024; Omaha, NE, USA; Texas A&M Aggies right fielder Jace Laviolette (17) walks off as catcher Jackson Appel (20) walks up to bat during the sixth inning against the Tennessee Volunteers at Charles Schwab Field Omaha. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 24, 2024; Omaha, NE, USA; Texas A&M Aggies right fielder Jace Laviolette (17) walks off as catcher Jackson Appel (20) walks up to bat during the sixth inning against the Tennessee Volunteers at Charles Schwab Field Omaha. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-USA TODAY Sports / Dylan Widger-USA TODAY Sports

The Texas A&M Aggies lost head coach Jim Schlossnagle in a heartbreaking move on Tuesday when he was hired by the arch-rival Texas Longhorns.

And now, Schlossnagle's decision is starting to affect the roster.

On Wednesday, star Texas A&M outfielder Jace LaViolette elected to leave the program and enter the NCAA Transfer Portal, per reports from D1Baseball's Kendall Rogers.

The news comes just 24 hours after LaViolette tweeted his thanks to the Texas A&M faithful, and insinuated that he was set to return next season.

"Thank you from the bottom of my heart for everything y’all did for us throughout the year, if you’re in the portal you're missing out if you don’t want to be a part of the best university in the nation," LaViolette tweeted in a since-deleted post. "This is where people come to be great! Let’s go get it done next year!

Laviolette was arguably the best player on the Aggies roster in 2024, hitting 29 home runs (the sixth most in the nation), and scoring 87 runs with 78 RBI. The left-handed slugger also notched 71 walks/HBPs, 78 total hits, three triples and 16 doubles in 67 games.

He ended his 2024 campaign hitting .307 with an on-base percentage of .453, a slugging percentage of .736, and an OPS of 1.189.

As it stands, it is unclear where LaViolette will ultimately end up. That said, based on the situation with Schlossnagle, the idea that he could end up heading to the rival Longhorns should not be entirely ruled out.

Now, since LaViolette's decision, multiple other Aggies have elected to enter the portal as well, most notably freshman Gavin Grahovac, who hit .298 with 23 home runs and 66 RBI in 2024.

Also reportedly joining LaViolette and Grahovac are Hayden Schott, Kaeden Kent, Max Kaufer, James Bell III, and Jake Hembree.

Published |Modified
Matt Galatzan

MATT GALATZAN

Matt Galatzan is the Managing Editor and Publisher of LonghornsCountry.com, AllAggies.com, and MizzouSportsTalk.com, as well as the Editor-In-Chief of InsideTheBears.com, TheGroveReport.com, RamDigest.com, AllSeahawks.com, and TexansDaily.com. Galatzan graduated from the University of Mississippi, where he studied integrated marketing communications, with minors in journalism and business administration. Galatzan started in the sports journalism industry under Mike Fisher at DallasBasketball.com in 2014, which at the time was part of the 247Sports network. He also spent two years covering the SMU Mustangs for PonyStampede.com on the 247Sports network. When DallasBasketball.com and CowboysCountry.com moved over to Sports Illustrated's Fan Nation network in 2020, Galatzan followed suit, eventually being taking over as the Managing Editor and Publisher of LonghornsCountry.com and AllAggies.com a year later. Through the years, Galatzan has conducted a handful of high-profile one-on-one interviews to add to his resume — in both writing and podcasting. Some of his biggest interviews have been with Mavs owner Mark Cuban, former Longhorns players Dan Neil and Phil Dawson, and many other recruits, and current/former players for each of the teams he has covered. Galatzan is also a full-time employee in the digital media department for Audacy and KRLD FM's 105.3 The Fan in Dallas, which is the official radio home of the Dallas Cowboys. You can find Galatzan on all major social media channels. For any inquiries, please email matt.galatzan@gmail.com

Home/News