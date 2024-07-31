Texas A&M Star OF Hayden Schott Receives Extra Year Of Eligibility By NCAA
It's official: Hayden Schott is coming back for at least one more year.
The graduate student from Newport Beach, CA was finally granted his eligibility waiver from the NCAA Wednesday. Schott had earlier announced he would be returning to Texas A&M after previously entering the transfer portal. With the waiver, he is now officially able to take the field for Texas A&M in the 2025 season.
Last month on X, Schott expressed a desperate desire for the additional year upon hearing the news that Michael Earley would be coaching the Aggies.
Schott, ever the personality, won over the 12th Man with his talent on the diamond and his charisma off of it. He quickly made an impact in his first year in Aggieland, batting a team-leading .335 to go along with eight home runs and 63 runs batted in. He was a pivotal piece of the Aggie offense, especially deep in the playoffs, delivering several clutch hits late in games to boost Texas A&M to Omaha.
Before College Station, Schott earned an Ivy League education at Columbia and was named a first-team all-conference player in 2022, hitting 23 round-trippers in his time there.
Schott's return to the club is just another chapter in the success that Michael Earley has already achieved as A&M's coach, and the season still isn't for another six or seven months. Since being named the head coach, Earley has managed to bring back most of the roster, especially stars like Gavin Grahovac and Jace LaViolette who had entered the NCAA transfer portal.
Earley has even brought in outside transfers as well, such as Texas Tech first baseman Gavin Kash, one of the top-ranked athletes in the transfer portal this offseason, as well as pitchers Grant Cunningham and Kyrin LeBlanc.
With the way the offseason has shaped out so far, getting back to Omaha should be smooth sailing for the Aggies.