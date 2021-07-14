Texas A&M Track & Field Stars Honored

Tyra Gittens and Athing Mu have been named finalists for The Bowerman.

Texas A&M track & field stars Tyra Gittens and Athing Mu have been named finalists for The Bowerman, the United States Track & Field, and Cross Country Coaches Association announced Tuesday afternoon.

The Bowerman is an award given annually by the USTFCCCA that recognizes the nation's top male and female collegiate athletes.



In all, the Aggies have had eight finalists for the award, which was first given in 2009. A&M's Jessica Beard won the award in 2011 and Deon Lendore won in 2014.

Gittens, the nation's top multi-athlete, finished a historic 2021 season as a three-time NCAA Champion winning titles in the indoor high jump, pentathlon, and outdoor heptathlon. While winning those titles, she earned six First Team All-America honors. Gittens scored points totals of 50 points, 26 indoors and 24 outdoors, in NCAA Championships action.

Her 26-point performance at the NCAA Indoor Championships was the third-most points ever scored by an individual female at an NCAA indoor meet, while her 24-point performance at the NCAA Outdoor meet was the most points ever scored by an individual female in field events.

Gittens won three titles in Southeastern Conference championship action, along with one second-place finish, and a fourth and sixth-place finish.

Mu is the nation's top middle-distance sprinter and rewrote the record books in 2021. The freshman set 11 collegiate all-time top-12 marks, including six all-time collegiate records. Individually she owns the indoor 600m (1:25.80), indoor 800m (1:58.40), outdoor 400m (49.57) and outdoor 800m (1:57.73) collegiate records. She also anchored two collegiate record relays, the indoor 4x400m (3:26.27/50.27 split) and the outdoor 4x400m (3:22.34/48.85 split).

Mu ended the season with eight Texas A&M records.

She finished the campaign a four-time First Team All-American, including a three-time NCAA Champion winning the outdoor 400m title, as well as a member of the 4x400m relay team that claimed the indoor and outdoor titles. She scored a total of 23 points in NCAA Championships action, 12.5 outdoors and 10.5 indoors.

Gittens and Mu both qualified for the Tokyo Olympics. In the long jump representing Trinidad & Tobago, Gittens claimed the U.S. Olympic Trials 800m championship besting her own American Under-20 record at 1:56.07.

Gittens and Mu are joined as finalists by Tara Davis of the University of Texas.

Fan voting for The Bowerman begins tonight, July 14 on TheBowerman.org, and runs through Tuesday, July 20.



