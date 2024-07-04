Texas A&M vs. Arkansas Week 5 Preview: Keys to the Game
The Texas A&M Aggies and the Arkansas Razorbacks will spend their week five combatting the 81st edition of the Southwest Classic at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX.
Not only is Texas A&M very well-rounded on both sides of the ball, but they have been victorious in 11 of the past 12 matchups against Arkansas. Not to mention, they will be in their home state. College Station is still slightly closer to Jerry World than Fayetteville, AR.
Nevertheless, this is a rivalry game, and you can bet that one-half of the stadium will be red and the other maroon.
With all of that in mind, here is what needs to happen for Texas A&M or Arkansas to hoist the trophy in Arlington in week five:
Texas A&M wins if...
...they do what they did last year, halt the running game.
It seems to be a recurring theme as of recent in the Southwest Classic. When Arkansas can't get their legs going on the field, the Aggies take full advantage of it and, if anything, use their own run game to their advantage. Last year was a case in point, when Arkansas mustered a measly 42 yards on the ground. Texas A&M took it and ran (no pun intended) and gathered over 400 total yards of offense. Win number 12 in 13 years for the Maroon and White will come as a surprise to absolutely no one.
Arkansas wins if...
...they outsmart A&M's defense and shut down Conner Weigman.
In their last victory in this rivalry in 2021, Arkansas allowed the Aggies to put up only 10 points of offense. Yes, Weigman was not under center at this moment in time, but last year, A&M scored 34 points. You stop the offense and win a couple chess matches against the defense? Arkansas will be laughing all the way back to Fayetteville.
Can this completely be written off? Absolutely not. But with the recent build of recruits the Aggies have drawn in, Arkansas could be up for a bigger challenge than anticipated come September 28 in Arlington.