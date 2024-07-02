All Aggies

Texas A&M Way-Too-Early Week 5 Opponent Preview: Arkansas

Texas A&M squares off against the Arkansas Razorbacks in the 13th edition of the "Southwest Classic."

Aaron Raley

Arkansas Razorbacks wide receiver Tyrone Broden (17) is congratulated by teammates and coaches after catching the game winning over-time touchdown at Steve Spurrier Field at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, FL on Saturday, November 4, 2023 in the second half. Arkansas defeated Florida 39-36 in over-time. [Doug Engle/Gainesville Sun]
Arkansas Razorbacks wide receiver Tyrone Broden (17) is congratulated by teammates and coaches after catching the game winning over-time touchdown at Steve Spurrier Field at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, FL on Saturday, November 4, 2023 in the second half. Arkansas defeated Florida 39-36 in over-time. [Doug Engle/Gainesville Sun] / Doug Engle/Ocala Star Banner and the
In week five of Texas A&M's 2024 campaign, they head to a neutral site for their annual "Southwest Classic" with the Arkansas Razorbacks. The game, per tradition, will be at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX, home of the Dallas Cowboys.

Texas A&M will look to continue their dominance at Jerry World against Arkansas. They will have to get through teams like Notre Dame and Florida to achieve that, but many believe that the Aggies will have a strong showing even beyond this game in 2024, hoping to take full advantage of the rebuild they began this offseason.

The Razorbacks, however, will also be playing with a fire under them. They know how much this game means to both teams. A 4-8 campaign in 2023 should also give the Pigs some inspiration to build on for this season. Not to mention, who is the offensive coordinator for Arkansas? That's right. Bobby Petrino. Texas A&M's OC from last season. It should be a half-tradition, half-grudge match come late September in Arlington.

Sep 30, 2023; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Max Johnson (14) and tight end Jake Johnson (19) celebrate with the Southwest Classic trophy after the Aggies victory over the Arkansas Razorbacks at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports / Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

The game between the Aggies and the Razorbacks has occurred every year since 2009. Since Texas A&M joined the SEC in 2012, the Aggies have ruled the rivalry with an iron fist, winning every game against Arkansas except for the 2021 edition, which saw the 'Backs upset the Aggies by a score of 20-10. Texas A&M was able to defeat Arkansas 34-22 in last year's contest, with A&M's consistent offense and harrowing defense proving to be too much for the Razorbacks to handle.

The 2024 Southwest Classic will take place at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX, on Saturday, September 28. The time for the game will be announced as the game draws closer.

Arkansas Razorbacks

2023 Record: 4-8, 1-7 SEC

Head coach: Sam Pittman

Returning Offensive Leaders:

Passing: QB Taylen Green

2023 stats: 121 of 212 for 1,752 yards and 11 touchdowns and 9 interceptions, and a 135.1 QB rating at Boise State.

Rushing: RB Rashod Dubinion

2023 stats: 82 carries for 260 yards and a touchdown.

Receiving: WR Andrew Armstrong

2023 stats: 56 receptions for 764 yards and five touchdowns.

Returning Defensive Leaders

Tackles: SS Jayden Johnson - 30 solo, 32 assisted, 62 total

Interceptions: Hudson Clark - 1

Sacks: DE Landon Jackson - 6.5

