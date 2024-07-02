Texas A&M Way-Too-Early Week 5 Opponent Preview: Arkansas
In week five of Texas A&M's 2024 campaign, they head to a neutral site for their annual "Southwest Classic" with the Arkansas Razorbacks. The game, per tradition, will be at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX, home of the Dallas Cowboys.
Texas A&M will look to continue their dominance at Jerry World against Arkansas. They will have to get through teams like Notre Dame and Florida to achieve that, but many believe that the Aggies will have a strong showing even beyond this game in 2024, hoping to take full advantage of the rebuild they began this offseason.
The Razorbacks, however, will also be playing with a fire under them. They know how much this game means to both teams. A 4-8 campaign in 2023 should also give the Pigs some inspiration to build on for this season. Not to mention, who is the offensive coordinator for Arkansas? That's right. Bobby Petrino. Texas A&M's OC from last season. It should be a half-tradition, half-grudge match come late September in Arlington.
The game between the Aggies and the Razorbacks has occurred every year since 2009. Since Texas A&M joined the SEC in 2012, the Aggies have ruled the rivalry with an iron fist, winning every game against Arkansas except for the 2021 edition, which saw the 'Backs upset the Aggies by a score of 20-10. Texas A&M was able to defeat Arkansas 34-22 in last year's contest, with A&M's consistent offense and harrowing defense proving to be too much for the Razorbacks to handle.
The 2024 Southwest Classic will take place at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX, on Saturday, September 28. The time for the game will be announced as the game draws closer.
Arkansas Razorbacks
2023 Record: 4-8, 1-7 SEC
Head coach: Sam Pittman
Returning Offensive Leaders:
Passing: QB Taylen Green
2023 stats: 121 of 212 for 1,752 yards and 11 touchdowns and 9 interceptions, and a 135.1 QB rating at Boise State.
Rushing: RB Rashod Dubinion
2023 stats: 82 carries for 260 yards and a touchdown.
Receiving: WR Andrew Armstrong
2023 stats: 56 receptions for 764 yards and five touchdowns.
Returning Defensive Leaders
Tackles: SS Jayden Johnson - 30 solo, 32 assisted, 62 total
Interceptions: Hudson Clark - 1
Sacks: DE Landon Jackson - 6.5