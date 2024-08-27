All Aggies

Texas A&M vs. Notre Dame: How to Watch, Betting Odds

The Texas A&M Aggies are set to kick off the season with a massive matchup at Kyle Field

Matt Galatzan

Nov 18, 2023; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish wide receiver Jordan Faison (80) celebrates after catching a pass for a touchdown in the fourth quarter against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports
Its finally game week in Aggieland.

In just a few short days, the No. 20 Texas A&M Aggies will be hitting the field for their season opener against the No. 7 Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Kyle Field in College Station.

Not only are the Aggies entering the game looking to get their first win over a ranked team in a season opener since 2016, but they are also looking to send a message in Game 1 of the Mike Elko era.

Standing in their way will be a Fighting Irish team that is looking to send a message of their own, and prove doubters wrong heading into Year 3 under head coach Marcus Freeman.

In each of the last two seasons, the Irish have been right on the cusp of contention, winning nine and 10 games respectively. However, in 2024, they are hoping to take things one step further and earn their way into the College Football Playoff.

In other words, with the whole world watching in primetime, the Aggies are going to get their best shot from Notre Dame.

And they are ready for it.

"We'll go out and be really fired up for what should be an electric Saturday night at Kyle Field," Elko said Monday. "It's finally here."

You can check how to watch, listen, and stream the Aggies season opener, as well as the betting odds vs. Notre Dame on Saturday below:

WHAT: No. 20 Texas A&M Aggies vs. No. 7 Notre Dame Fighting Irish

WHERE: Kyle Field, College Station Texas

WHEN: Saturday August 31, 2024, 6:30 p.m. CT

HOW TO WATCH: ABC

HOW TO LISTEN: 1620 AM/94.5 FM, TAMU Sports Network, SiriusXM 84

BETTING Odds via Fan Duel

SPREAD: Texas A&M 2.5 (-120), Notre Dame +2.5 (-102)

OVER/UNDER: 46.5

MONEYLINE: Texas -146, Colorado State +122

